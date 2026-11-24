Florida State hired Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as its next head coach Monday, turning the floundering program over to a 36-year-old assistant who spent the last two decades learning under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. Schumann was Director of Player Development and Director of Football Operations for Saban, during his national championship years in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2015. He later left to work for Smart at Georgia.

Schumann agreed to a five-year contract and is expected to remain with the Bulldogs through the College Football Playoff.

“We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other," Schumann said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader.

"I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life. My family’s connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be. I’m excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family.”

Schumann has been at Georgia since 2016, first serving as inside linebackers coach and then taking over as coordinator in 2022. Schumann was part of back-to-back national championships in 2021 and ’22. He also was on hand for Alabama’s titles in 2009, ’11, ’12 and ’15, beginning as a student assistant and rising to director of football operations.

He replaces Mike Norvell, who was fired in early November after consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference losses to Louisville, Miami and Clemson. The Seminoles had consecutive losing seasons in 2024 and 2025 under Norvell.

“They are getting a guy that knows what it looks like,” said Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who worked alongside Schumann at Georgia. "He’s been at two places and won a bunch of games. He’s worked for one of the best head coaches to really ever do it in this league.

"He’s been a part of it. He knows what winning looks like, what sustained winning looks like and what recruiting looks like. ... He'll do a great job.”

Schumann grew up in Valdosta, Georgia, moved to Texas and then enrolled at Alabama to work under Saban.

He spent years rising through the Alabama ranks, building a relationship with new FSU athletics director Jeff Purinton. In his time at Alabama, Purinton worked closely with Saban and the football staff.

“I have known him since 2008 and have seen first-hand his growth as a coach," Purinton said in a statement. “Glenn’s abilities in all facets of the game, from organization to leadership to development and recruiting, are elite. He is a great person who will represent the Florida State program with class and integrity.”

Schumann has not been a head coach and faces the daunting task of reversing years of losing at Florida State, which has three national titles and last won an ACC championship in 2023 before being snubbed and left out of the four-team College Football Playoff.

According to his Georgia contract, Schumann reportedly earned $2.2 million in 2026. It’s unclear how much of a buyout Florida State would owe Georgia.

Schumann has been loyal to Smart, who brought him to Athens from Tuscaloosa in 2016. He had been the longest-tenured assistant coach on Smart’s staff. There’s little doubt he was waiting on the right job, and it’s a new home that’s just 75 miles from his birthplace.

Schumann has ties to FSU, too. His grandfather, Jack Haskin, was Florida State’s first football assistant coach in 1947 and helped the school’s Flying High Circus grow. Haskin worked at FSU in a variety of roles until 1965. He passed away in 1993 at 87.