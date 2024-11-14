Sports Minded Show
Monthly
Sports Minded is a monthly sports podcast. It features interviews with current and former coaches, athletes and sports personnel. They share insight, commentary and analysis on professional, collegiate and high school sports— mainly basketball. Sports Minded is hosted by Brittany Young, APR Program Director & Content Manager and former Division 1 women’s basketball player.
Latest Episodes
Spots Minded host Brittany Young and guest Reggie Ware discuss the 2024 WNBA Season, featuring the Finals/playoff, regular season awards and head coaching fires.