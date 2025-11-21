Digital Media Center
Sports Minded Show

"Tha Jizzle Man" Featuring Jamarcus J.J. Nelson Sr.

By Brittany Young
Published November 21, 2025 at 6:31 PM CST
  • Bessemer, Alabama Native
  • Former track, basketball & football standout at Midfield High School
  • Former football All-American at The University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • Former NFL Player or Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills & Indianapolis Colts
  • Former Quality Control Coordinator & Assistant Wide Receiver Coach at Rice University
  • Current Speed & Agility Trainer & Coach for the CK Vikings in the San Tan Youth Football League
