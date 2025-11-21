"Tha Jizzle Man" Featuring Jamarcus J.J. Nelson Sr.
- Bessemer, Alabama Native
- Former track, basketball & football standout at Midfield High School
- Former football All-American at The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Former NFL Player or Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills & Indianapolis Colts
- Former Quality Control Coordinator & Assistant Wide Receiver Coach at Rice University
- Current Speed & Agility Trainer & Coach for the CK Vikings in the San Tan Youth Football League