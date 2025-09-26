"Basketball, Business & Family" Featuring Amber Jones
- Birmingham, Ala. native, but a product of Fairfield City Schools
- Former basketball player at Fairfield High School, where she's the second all-time leader in steals
- 2010 state champion, first in Fairfield High School history
- Former Shelton State women's basketball player, where she won a NJCAA regional championship & Sixth Woman of the Year award in 2012
- Former women's basketball player at Auburn University at Montgomery
- Currently a member of Team Free Game in the MLK Women's Basketball League
- AAU coach for the 14 & under Birmingham Blaze girls basketball team
- CEO of Sweet Jones Dessert Shop