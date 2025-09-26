Digital Media Center
Sports Minded Show

"Basketball, Business & Family" Featuring Amber Jones

By Brittany Young
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:59 PM CDT
  • Birmingham, Ala. native, but a product of Fairfield City Schools
  • Former basketball player at Fairfield High School, where she's the second all-time leader in steals
  • 2010 state champion, first in Fairfield High School history
  • Former Shelton State women's basketball player, where she won a NJCAA regional championship & Sixth Woman of the Year award in 2012
  • Former women's basketball player at Auburn University at Montgomery
  • Currently a member of Team Free Game in the MLK Women's Basketball League
  • AAU coach for the 14 & under Birmingham Blaze girls basketball team
  • CEO of Sweet Jones Dessert Shop
Tags
Sports Minded Show Sports Minded ShowcoachingAAU BasketballEntreprenuershipbusiness
