Something Borrowed and Love You More

Giffin is the author of 13 novels, most of which were best sellers and several of which are already movies or soon will be. I read both Giffin’s first novel, “Something Borrowed,” and her newest, “Love You More.”

Of course, themes, characters, plots, settings and so on in the other 11 may be different but, here is my take, and what I learned from the two I read. They are both smooth, highly readable stories. The plots move easily, the characters are, as is the point, contemporary people we may easily recognize, even if rather privileged—educated and affluent.

Women constitute 70% of novel readers, thus the preponderance of books by, for and about women. These are now called “Women’s Fiction,” not romances, certainly not of the old Harlequin style, but it would be ridiculous to claim the main subject is not affairs of the heart.

In each of these two novels, a woman, our first-person narrator, comes to a moment of decision in her life: that moment of decision in both cases is the choosing between two men. To Giffin’s credit, the men in these novels are all good fellows, no vulgarians, no abusers, physical or emotional. In short, no villains.

In “Something Borrowed,” the setting is New York City. Rachel White is a litigator at a prestigious law firm, earning, she tells us a six-figure salary. She is good at her job, works long hours and has little time for a social life.

Her best friend, Darcy, a name ensured to evoke Jane Austen, is engaged to Dexter, a splendid catch, and Rachel does not think of herself as the kind of girl who would steal her best friend’s fiancé. BUT to use a famous line from “Desperate Housewives,” “The heart wants what the heart wants.”

No crimes are committed, but in the moment when Rachel comes to the decision about her future, there will be not collateral damage, but immediate damage to her oldest friend. It turns out Darcy is no saint either, so guilt is mitigated.

In the latest, “Love You More,” the narrator is a physician, partner in a fertility clinic In New York City. Billie had the same boyfriend, Mick, in high school, college and while she attended medical school at Columbia while he remained back in Wisconsin, operating an apple orchard.

They broke up, one imagines, from long-distance fatigue and her reluctance to move back to Wisconsin. Now, in New York, Billie has a perfectly wonderful fiancé, Dean. He is in finance, and they vacation in the Hamptons, as did Rachel in novel number one.

Billie is called back to Wisconsin in an emergency and must negotiate family matters with old boyfriend, Mick. The fork in the emotional road soon appears. Again, can a person have her heart’s desire, even if somebody else will suffer? The answer seems to be yes.