This is the thirty-first and the last of the Sarah Booth Delaney mysteries. Over a period of thirty years, Haines has spent more time with these fictional characters than “anyone else, living or dead” and, as she says in her “Acknowledgements,” it pained her to write the concluding chapters.

Although I did not realize it at the time, the ending was hinted at in book one, “Them Bones,” in which Sarah Booth returns to Dahlia House, in Zinnia in Sunflower County in the Mississippi Delta, after a disappointing attempt at acting in New York City.

We learned that at 12 she had been orphaned when her parents were both killed in a car wreck. Maybe Haines knew all along that the wreck was in fact a murder, but I didn’t, and neither did Sarah Booth until the end of book thirty, “Ode to the Bones” when evidence comes to light.

“Joy to the Bones” opens in November with Sarah Booth in a distressed emotional state. She believes that her friends and especially her lover, Sheriff Coleman Peters, have known all the while that it was murder, and they have kept it from her.

Furious, she kicks Coleman out of the house and cuts off all contact with her gang: Millie, Tameeka, Cece and even her bestie, Tinkie. As she calms, reunites with Coleman and reconnects with her crew, she realizes that perhaps some people had suspicions, but they were not lying to her, not hiding facts they knew.

She sets about solving the primal mystery—who killed her mom and dad, and learns that in that era, local law enforcement, a judge and a sheriff, at least, was corrupt. At the same time, clients wanting to open a luxury resort on the DeLonge plantation, an abandoned Civil War-era big house, hire her to learn who actually owns it.

With her corporeal gang and the ghost, Jitty, who appears here as Thomas Paine and Dana Scully from “The X Files,” the sleuthing begins. Sarah Booth is aided more than ever before by her dogs, her cat and a raven named Poe. The animals are presented as almost able to listen, understand and follow directions.

She searches the crumbling, abandoned mansion, combs through property and tax records, solves the mystery of her parents’ murder, all the while avoiding being killed by her old nemesis, Gertrude.

In the Epilogue, everyone helps put together a new kind of Christmas celebration. Sarah Booth comments, “New traditions could be formed and cherished. The old died and faded, but the new could always be built.”

Another famous mystery author who ended his series heard that his readers were devastated. What would they do? His advice: just start reading them again from the first novel, in this case “Them Bones,” 1999.