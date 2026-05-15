They Remembered

Many years ago, my wife and I made a commitment to our kids that I thought would probably go in one ear and out the other. It was a commitment that was easy to make because it was so far off that I was sure no one would remember it and they certainly wouldn't enforce it. "When the twins graduate from high school," my wife and I announced one night at dinner, "we'll take a big family trip." The twins were in grade school when we said it. It was a long time ago. They'd certainly forget.

Well, I was wrong.

The twins graduate Saturday and on Monday, we leave for a big family trip to Greece. For ten years I collected points and miles from hotels, credit cards, and airlines and quickly learned they were more akin to Monopoly money than anything of value. Hotels and airlines will take points, but they love taking cash. We've been squirreling away for this trip for years, which, it turns out, is exactly how long it takes to save for six people in Greece.

While the trip begins next week, in many ways it's already started. Last night at dinner my wife went over the itinerary. She's worked hard to put this together, and as she read about the different sights we'd see, some of the kids were online looking at the hotels, the historical sites, even checking the weather for each city. We talked about what clothes we'd need, sleeping arrangements for the six of us, how to handle the jet lag, how much Greek we'd need to know. My contribution to the planning was asking how early I could get my first cup of coffee each day. Like I've learned many times, big trips begin with heightened and excited anticipation which is as much a part of the trip as the journey itself. There's a lot of energy around the house right now. A promise made long ago is about to be kept, assuming the credit card goes through.

In August, my wife and I will become empty nesters when the twins leave for college. My oldest two, already away at school, may live at home this summer, which means we could go from a full house of six to just the two of us in a matter of weeks. From a constant thrum of activity and wondering who just came through the front door, to knowing that any sound from the other room is just each other. I've said many times that I'll enjoy the empty nest, but as it looms, I'm less certain. Like so many other big boasts I've made, I may have to walk that one back, too.

Until then, a summer of memories are on tap: two final high school graduations, a big trip promised long ago, a full house all summer, and a puppy who demands every bit of attention we can spare.

I made that promise years ago, certain they'd forget. They didn't forget. Apparently, kids are better at remembering the promises that cost you money than the ones that don't.

I'm Cam Marston, and I'm Keepin' It Real — from Greece, starting Monday.