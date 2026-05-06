Quick-Fire Quips Anniversary Special: Goshen, Green Thumbs & God’s Grace

Quick-Fire Quips is a questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama! It's our one-year anniversary, and to celebrate, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors is talking with a legend of Goshen, Alabama.

Elaine Carmichael is a retired teacher and principal of Goshen Elementary, former writer and editor for The Troy Messenger, a mom of four and the matriarch of a big, loving family—she also happens to be Baillee's grandmother, who she calls "Gram."

Photo provided by Elaine Carmichael's family

Baillee: Hey, Gram, how are you today?

Gram: I'm fine.

Baillee: You've lived in Goshen for a while. How long do you think you've been here?

Gram: Since 1960.

Baillee: What do you like about living here? What do you like about living in Goshen?

Gram: It's a small town, and you know most of the people in it.

Baillee: Do you like your neighbors?

Gram: I like my neighbors. I just enjoy all of them.

Baillee: There was someone weed-eating outside your house [today]. Didn't have to ask them; they just came. Does that happen a lot?

Gram: It sure does... A lot of people taking care of each other.

Baillee: Very neighborly! So, your birthday is coming up soon.

Gram: I will be 92 on August the 25th.

Baillee: 92 years young! Well, now the introductions are done. I'm going to get you warmed up to answer the questionnaire. And to do that, I want you to say Quick-Fire Quips, three Quick-Fire Quips, three times fast.

Gram: Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips.

Baillee: Here's the first question: what comes to mind when you hear the word Alabama?

Gram: Home.

awfumc.org Goshen United Methodist Church

Baillee: What is a hidden gem in Goshen that more people should know about?

Gram: I think that they should know more about the churches in Goshen and what they offer.

Baillee: Tell me about your church.

Gram: I go to Goshen [United] Methodist Church. It's a small church, and one where everybody knows everybody.

Baillee: And you've been there for a really long time.

Gram: Since 1960.

Baillee: How important is church for you?

Gram: Very. I don't know what I would do without a church to attend worship in.

Baillee: I know that you're really involved in church. Your faith is very strong, and your husband [Rev. Glenn Carmichael] was a Methodist preacher. Where all did he preach?

Gram: Preached to various churches, some of them close by, some of them miles away.

Photo provided by Elaine Carmichael's family Elaine Carmichael with husband, Rev. Glenn Carmichael, at an anniversary celebration

Baillee: You also read the Bible daily.

Gram: I read it every day.

Baillee: Do you have any favorite passages that you come back to?

1 of 5 — 518310967_10163318529246550_4483139886891371088_n (1).jpg Photos from celebrating Elaine Carmichael's 90th Birthday at Goshen United Methodist Church / August 2024 Goshen United Methodist Charge 2 of 5 — 518307480_10163318529326550_4499058962008621570_n.jpg Photos from celebrating Elaine Carmichael's 90th Birthday at Goshen Methodist Church / August 2024 Goshen United Methodist Charge 3 of 5 — 517329652_10163318529481550_2901748752298551217_n.jpg Photos from celebrating Elaine Carmichael's 90th Birthday at Goshen Methodist Church / August 2024 Goshen United Methodist Charge 4 of 5 — 516106612_10163318529076550_5732188920925666878_n.jpg Photos from celebrating Elaine Carmichael's 90th Birthday at Goshen Methodist Church / August 2024 Goshen United Methodist Charge 5 of 5 — 518274722_10163318528876550_7647698571844474323_n.jpg Photos from celebrating Elaine Carmichael's 90th Birthday at Goshen Methodist Church / August 2024 Goshen United Methodist Charge

Gram: Well, probably Psalm 23.

Baillee: What is your favorite part about being part of a church and the congregation?

Gram: Just the community spirit, the worship, knowing that other people believe like you do, or you believe like other people.

Baillee: And the potlucks are really good!

Gram: Yeah, the potluck suppers and all of those things, being together as a group.

Baillee: What did you enjoy making?

Gram: Gosh, the popular one was the broccoli salad, squash casserole and stuff like that, yeah.

Photo provided by Elaine Carmichael's family Elaine Carmichael and her sisters

Baillee: What is your favorite thing about living in Alabama?

Gram: The people. They all seem to be friendly and helpful and all those kinds of things.

Baillee: What is a stereotype or something that people get wrong about Alabama?

Gram: I think the main thing is if they think about football when they hear Alabama.

Baillee: Yeah, and there's much more to the state! So, you worked for The Troy Messenger?

Gram: I did.

Baillee: What did you do during that time?

Gram: I was a reporter and I was editor, so I guess the whole bit... I took photos, developed them. I wrote news stories and did features on important people and all that kind of stuff.

1 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1963_01_06_1.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger 2 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1960_05_19_7.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger 3 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1963_04_28_7.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger 4 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1963_11_15_2.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger 5 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1962_12_12_4.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger 6 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1963_02_10_3.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger 7 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1962_10_17_8.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger 8 of 8 — The_Troy_Messenger_1963_02_10_3.jpg Newspaper clippings from Elaine Carmichael's stories at The Troy Messenger

Baillee: What was your favorite thing about being a teacher and a principal [at] Goshen Elementary?

Gram: My favorite thing was to live with kids, helping them to learn, teaching them the things that they needed to know to grow up to be special people.

Baillee: What grade did you teach?

Photo provided by Elaine Carmichael's family Elaine Carmichael and brothers, sisters and parents

Gram: I taught in Troy and taught kindergarten. I taught in Goshen, I taught third grade, fourth grade, became principal... I liked teaching better than being principal.

Baillee: I remember growing up, you really were into gardening and growing plants and vegetables. What do you like about gardening?

Gram: I just like growing things. Also, it provides food. So, why not grow what you plan to eat?

Baillee: I remember you had a fig tree outside, a satsuma tree.

Gram: Still have the fig tree. Satsuma tree didn't take the weather very well.

Baillee: I remember too growing up, you had tomato plants everywhere. And during the summer, we would just go pick tomato plants off the vine to have tomato sandwiches or put in salads.

Photo provided by Elaine Carmichael's family Elaine Carmichael and husband, Rev. Glenn Carmichael, on their wedding day

Gram: That's true. I still grow tomatoes, but they're in the pot.

I have a fence, and I always planted [on it], running string beans. I had snap beans and butter beans and all kinds of things. Peppers, lot of stuff.

Baillee: Do you have a favorite flower that you would plant?

Gram: I really like azaleas.

Baillee: Do you remember you showed me how to change the colors of flowers in the garden when I was younger?

Gram: I do... You transfer pollen from one plant into another.

Baillee: And that would make different color flowers!

Gram: That was fun.

Baillee: Some more about family: you and Paw-Paw were married for a really long time.

Gram: 42 [years], I think.

Baillee: How did you guys meet?

Gram: At church.

Baillee: What is some marriage advice that you would give?

Gram: Communicate with each other. Let each other know what you're thinking.

Baillee: What's your favorite thing about being a mom?

Gram: I have four children... I would say it's one of the biggest blessings that God has given me.

Baillee: What's some motherly advice that you would give parents?

Gram: Know the children, and just make sure that they know you love them.

Photo provided by Elaine Carmichael's family Elaine Carmichael with her children, left to right: Joe, Joy, Debbie and Eddie

Baillee: What do you love about being a grandmother and a great-grandmother?

Gram: Kids. I just... they mean a lot, and that's fun watching them grow up.

Baillee: Us grandkids are really spoiled, and the great-grandkids, too.

Gram: Yes, that's what they're for!

Baillee: I could not agree more! As we wrap up, what's some advice that you would give to somebody?

Gram: I would say to pursue more information, and find out what faith really means to you, knowing that God guides you as you go through life.

Baillee: That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama. That was retired educator, journalist and my grandmother, Elaine Carmichael. I'm your host, Baillee Majors. Find us at APR.org for more Quick-Fire Quips!