Glitter, Glue Guns & Chosen Family

Instagram: sapphic.craftin

Quick-Fire Quips is a questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama!

Today, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors talks with Audrey and Saige from Sapphic Craftin' in Mobile.

Baillee: Hi, how are you?

Saige & Audrey: Hi, how are you?

Baillee: I'm doing good. Excited to chat today! For those who are unaware, what is Sapphic Craftin'?

Audrey: Sapphic Craftin' is a queer social club where Sapphic women and non-binary people come together once a month, and we craft and socialize.

Baillee: Saige, tell me how long this group has been going on.

Saige: We will be celebrating our second anniversary this June.

We wanted to create a space where queer women could get together and socialize. We have the idea that if you're doing something with your hands, a little bit less intimidating to meet other people around in your area.

Audrey: Yes, and we wanted a safe and sober space too. That was something that you could do without having to meet people on apps or at bars.

Photo provided by Sapphic Craftin’ Sapphic Craftin’ meetup

Baillee: Now the introductions are done. Let's get you warmed up to answer the questionnaire, and to do that, I want you to say Quick-Fire Quips three times fast.

Saige / Audrey: Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips!

Baillee: First question, what comes to mind when you hear Alabama? Saige, tell me first.

Saige: The first thing that comes to mind would be misunderstood. I feel like a lot of times people outside of Alabama, or not from the South, will assume that it's all one type of person when there are many different kinds of people here. It's very diverse, and you'd be surprised by the amount of communities here.

Baillee: Audrey?

Audrey: That exactly, and also that you do not have to leave Alabama to find community. I think that many people assume that to have a fulfilled, like full life as a queer person, you must leave, and we just don't think that's the case.

Baillee: What is a hidden gem in Mobile that more people should know about?

Saige: In Mobile, we think a lot about our coffee shops, or places where we meet. We love going to Nova, Dropout, Knuckle Bones, all those places, but one hidden gem that we really want to shout out is a bakery in Foley called Black Cat Vegan Bakery.

Facebook: Black Cat Vegan Bakery Assorted pastries and bites at Black Cat Vegan Bakery in Foley

We're both plant-based, and she makes the best like pastries and foods, and it's one of our favorite places to go.

Baillee: Audrey, do you have another?

Audrey: The other hidden gem in Alabama, for sure, the rooftop bar [Nxt Lvl Skybar] at B-Bob's downtown.

Baillee: What is your favorite thing about living in Alabama?

Audrey: I mean, my favorite thing is that I'm from here, this is where my family is, and I think it's been really enriching as an adult to unlearn stereotypes that we had about Alabama, and actually connect with so many people, and really get involved in our local community, and make such a vibrant queer friend group.

Baillee: Saige, what about you?

Saige: I would agree. I'm also from Alabama, so my family, of course, but also our chosen family. I feel like you get to meet so many interesting, amazing queer individuals here in Alabama, and you become really, really close because you kind of understand each other.

Baillee: What is something that you don't like about living in Alabama?

Audrey: I think the anti-LGBTQ legislation and policies. There's just so much that does not protect queer people here the way that they should be protected, and having leaders that choose to ignore this subset of people.

Baillee: Saige?

Saige: I would agree with that. Just needing more people and legislation in Alabama that protects and cares for all people and all individuals.

Baillee: We talked a little bit about this earlier, but about being misunderstood, but is there something else that people get wrong about Alabama? A bad stereotype?

Saige: I think it would mainly just be people being so close-minded about being able to build a life here. I feel like once you find your community, you're able to build a very long, fulfilling life in Alabama.

Audrey: I think that many people from out of the state would be genuinely surprised at the queer culture and life that we have here in Alabama, and how vibrant and creative and interconnective and supportive, we all are of each other.

KivaDunes.com Fort Morgan Beaches

Baillee: What is your favorite getaway spot in Alabama?

Audrey: We are close to the beach, so it's going to have to be Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, or specifically Fort Morgan, a little away from the craziness!

Saige: Yeah, we love a beach trip!

Baillee: The beaches out there are so gorgeous! Let's talk a little bit about craftin'. Audrey, tell me, what's a project that you're currently working on?

Photo provided by Sapphic Craftin’ Heart bracelets made at a Sapphic Craftin’ meetup

Audrey: Well, right now we are working on creating things for Pride or getting things ready to hand out and interact with for our community.

We love to make bracelets for events to hand out at concerts, but we're really excited for all the Pride events coming up.

Baillee: Saige?

Saige: I would say, like outside of Pride and Sapphic Craftin', we also have our own little projects, and we're really wanting to get into sewing this summer.

We want to be able to make different pieces of clothing, and alter things that we thrift, that kind of thing.

Baillee: Audrey, what is your go-to crafting medium?

Audrey: My go-to medium is drawing and painting.

Baillee: Saige?

Saige: I really love embroidery. I picked it up during COVID time, and I've just been like addicted, addicted to it ever since, and I've really been getting into like embroidering on felt, making little banners and things.

Baillee: What is a craft medium that you haven't mastered yet, but you would like to try? Saige,

Saige: I would say crocheting. I've tried like a few times. I'm so bad, I want to get better at it.

Baillee: Audrey, what about you?

Audrey: Mine's needlepoint. I'm so envious of the people that I see online that are needlepointing gorgeous stockings, that's taking a year to complete, and I would love to do that so bad.

Baillee: What is the most underrated tool in your crafting arsenal?

Audrey: Scissors.

Saige: I was gonna say the same thing. I feel like it's so important to carry that in your crafting tote bag. Lots of times when we get together, people are like, "Oh no, I forgot scissors." So that would be the ideal thing to make sure that you have.

Photo provided by Sapphic Craftin’ Audrey and Saige, founders of Sapphic Craftin’

Baillee: Audrey, if your crafting space was on fire, what is one thing that you would grab to save?

Audrey: Oh my gosh, I would have to save my notebooks. I think my notebooks, even if there's not complete ideas in there, it's where all of the incomplete, halfway thought out projects and thoughts are. So, I think that would be the most essential.

Baillee: Saige, what about you?

Saige: I have just so many tote bags filled with unfinished projects. I'm the kind of person that picks up a bunch of different little things, and I'll just store it in tote bags... I would just be running around grabbing all my tote bags for sure.

Baillee: What's a craft project or something that you've made that you're just really proud of?

Saige: I would say one thing that I'm very proud of that I would say we've made is the club. I don't know if it really counts as a craft, but we put a lot of our heart into it, and just is something that I'm so proud of, and think we would both agree on that.

Audrey: It's definitely an ongoing craft, too.

Baillee: How did you guys meet?

Audrey: We actually met at Mobile Pride three years ago. We hit it off immediately and just became besties ever since.

I think that we were both so like-minded of wanting to create an in-person, dependable hangout that was also specifically catered toward queer women, that this became something that we spit-balled together, and we talked about it for months prior to actually creating it.

Baillee: What does it mean to you to have carved out a sapphic space in Mobile?

GO Magazine Herz, Alabama's only lesbian bar, permanently closed in early April 2023

Audrey: We used to have in Mobile one of the last remaining lesbian bars in the country, Herz, which since closed a few years ago. It was so disheartening to have that space not make it through the pandemic.

We're so blessed to have great queer bars downtown, but we really wanted to have something that really felt like it was for women. We personally don't really drink much, so we wanted to have something that felt a lot more low key and easy to make friends with.

Saige: I would agree with that. I feel like also a lot of times the gay bars that are present, we love them, but they can be kind of male-centered. Having a space that's for non-binary and queer women to get together is just really special, and so we wanted to create that.

Baillee: And is that part of why you explicitly put sapphic in your—in the group name?

Saige: Yes, that's exactly why, because it's an umbrella term for women and non-binary people who are attracted to other women. We just wanted to make sure that we're being inclusive to everyone.

Baillee: And Audrey, can you talk about any misconceptions that people might have when they hear the word Sapphic?

Audrey: I think that there could be a few different misconceptions. I think some people hear that term as fully lesbian, which it's inclusive of lesbians, but it's also inclusive of people who are non-binary, dating other non-binary people at times, it's inclusive of trans women, it's inclusive of bisexual women, or women that are queer, that may have male partners.

We want it to be very open-ended too, but also specific to the community that we're aiming to cater to.

Baillee: Saige. What about you?

Saige: I wouldn't say it's a newer term, but it's new to a lot of people, and so when people hear it, they don't know what it means.

Photo provided by Sapphic Craftin’ Sapphic Craftin’ meetup

Baillee: Audrey, what is a milestone that you hope to see for the LGBTQ+ community in Mobile?

Audrey: Speaking again of our previous lesbian bar, Herz, closing, I think it would be amazing to see either another lesbian space open with a physical brick and mortar.

I think so many more people are craving these in person or analog hangouts with one another, and people are burnt out on doing everything digitally, so I would love to see more like third spaces even open.

Baillee: Saige?

Saige: Yeah, I completely agree with that. I feel having more spaces for us to meet up and like designated areas where you know that you're safe and welcome there. I think that's really important.

Baillee: What is the best thing about celebrating Pride on the Gulf Coast?

Audrey: I think, because it's so small here, and we can at times feel so deprived for open queer celebration, that when it's time for Pride, people really show up.

Pride Art Walk in Mobile is huge. You will see, like I see the largest turnout at the Mobile Pride Art Walk, more so than any other art walk any other time of year, and people are dressed in their rainbow finest, ready to march the big circle from Flip Side to B-Bobs!

Baillee: Saige, what about you?

Saige: Yeah, I would agree with that. I feel like, because it's so small, there are a lot of times where people feel like they do have to kind of hide themselves and not be the their truest version of themselves. People really come out and show up and show out, and it's just so cool to see people truly being themselves.

Baillee Majors LoDa ArtWalk celebrating Pride Month / June 2023

Baillee: What has been the response from the community since creating the Sapphic Craftin' group?

Saige: It's been amazing, we've had so many different people reach out and be like, "well, can we join the club," and we're like, "Yes, of course! Join us, bring your craft!"

But also I feel like having businesses reach out and be like, "We want to show that we're inclusive and that we're a safe space. We'd love for you to come here." That's just been a really amazing thing.

Baillee: Audrey?

Audrey: We've also met such great friends since starting this club, and have made such cool connections, and have expanded our social circles so much.

Baillee: Are there any upcoming Sapphic Craftin' events that you would like to share?

Instagram: dorothyspensacola

Audrey: We will be this weekend, at Dorothy's in Pensacola for a queer community outreach fair. We will be tabling, and we will have a craft for people to come do, and we just are excited to, make more friends and hopefully new members.

Baillee: Let's get into kind of some fun and random questions here. Saige, tell me, if aliens invaded Earth, what are some craft materials that you would give them to help them make a project?

Saige: Listen, I feel like I would just give them a bunch of random things: give them some glue and cardboard, some cotton balls, kind of see, you know what happens.

Baillee: Audrey, what about you?

Audrey: I feel like an alien with a hot glue gun could be quite special, especially paired with, you know, maybe a bedazzling moment.

We would give the alien some glitter for sure.

Baillee: Speaking of aliens, Audrey, do you have any superstitions or rational fears?

Audrey: We have a lot of positive superstitions, actually. We are the ones that are constantly looking for repeating numbers or experiencing synchronicities or coincidences with each other, and those moments always make us feel like we're on the right path.

Saige: Yes, we feel very aligned, like we're doing what we're supposed to be doing.

Baillee: Saige, actually a little while ago, noticed your angel numbers: 333.

Saige: That's our go-to. We have matching ones. We see that one all the time.

Baillee: So cute! Saige, do you have any guilty pleasures?

Saige: I would say the show, The L Word. Listen, I understand. I understand there is a lot of hate towards that show, but I love her down. I love The L Word.

Baillee: Audrey, what about you?

Audrey: Mine also has to be the problematic messy queer shows, The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Baillee: Audrey, tell me something on your bucket list.

Audrey: Something on my bucket list for Sapphic Craftin' is to eventually do more and bigger every year. We really want to throw an adult prom eventually.

Saige: Yeah, I would say I would say the same thing, that's like something that's like a joint goal that we have. We really want to like really grow our club, and then hopefully that results in like really cool like get-togethers and parties that we throw.

Photo provided by Sapphic Craftin’ Sapphic Craftin’ meetup

Baillee: Saige, did you have a childhood hero when you were growing up?

Saige: I would say that I looked up to a lot of like sapphic celebrities and artists. The first one that comes to mind is Hayley Kiyoko.

I remember seeing her like music videos on YouTube and things, and she'd be like, "Wait, you can do that, like, is it allowed?" and I'm just like constantly listening to her music.

Baillee: Audrey, what about you?

Audrey: I also really resonated with a lot of musical artists as a kid. My go-to was Lady Gaga, for sure.

I just love that with her talking about queerness, it was something joyful and not something to be ashamed of.

Baillee: What is a piece of advice that someone gave you that you still think about today?

Saige: That you aren't alone, that there are people out there that will care about you and be there for you and support you.

I feel like a lot of times growing up queer, you kind of isolate yourself, and so when you get into that negative headspace, you start to think, "oh, you know, I don't have anybody, I'm by myself."

Really look for those people who match your energy, who are able to connect with and finding that chosen family.

You're going to be okay, you're going to find your people, you're going to find your community. You're not alone.

Audrey: I would say my favorite piece of advice is to be true to yourself, and that the right people in the right experiences in the right situations, they will all find you.

Photo provided by Sapphic Craftin’ Sapphic Craftin’ meetup

Baillee: Okay, here's the last question. What does Alabama need? Saige, do you want to go first?

Saige: I would say Alabama needs more people who care for and support everyone in Alabama. All groups. Alabama is very diverse, and we need more lawmakers who aren't focusing on one specific group of people.

And also I would say having more queer people and young adults go out and vote.

Baillee: Audrey?

Audrey: I completely agree. I think Alabama needs leaders that support, advocate for and care for all of the people that they are leading.

Baillee: That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama. Audrey and Saige from Sapphic Craftin' in Mobile.

I'm your host, Baillee Majors. Find us at APR.org for more Quick-Fire Quips!