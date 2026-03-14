Chilly Twist from Mother Nature

Well, just when you thought Spring has sprung, Mother Nature throws in a twist. This weekend and next are going to be warm during the daytime, but temperatures will drop during the day on Sunday and it’s going to feel cool (or cold) for the next few nights. So what does that mean for your pet?

If your furry buddy is anything like mine, it likes the warmer temperatures and will not be happy with nighttime temperatures dropping to freezing or below. Use the advance warning to make sure your pet can be comfortable and safe.

Start by bringing your pets indoors or provide warm shelter and a dry place to sleep if they are outdoors. That is especially important if you notice your furry buddy showing signs of being too cold – like shivering, breathing problems, or moving extremely slow which may be a sign of lethargy (which can be defined as a problem with consciousness that could affect your pet’s mental awareness and the ability to make smart decisions – like seeking shelter from the cold). If your pet seems weak or confused, that could be a sign it is suffering from a dangerous reduction in its body temperature.

Included in your preparations for the upcoming drop in temperatures should be making sure your pet is wearing some form of identification so someone can help it find its way home. Remember, the cold temperatures may cause your furry friend to not think clearly.

Have a safe place for your furry buddy to stay that is protected from the low temperatures. Your pet cannot prepare for cold weather on its own. It’s up to you to monitor the weather conditions, limit your pet’s exposure to the cold, and provide a safe place – a shelter – to keep it safe.

Anticipation and preparation can help to keep your best friend safe and comfortable, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__