This week has been National Poison Prevention Week, a good time to consider ways we can protect our pets from substances that can be harmful to them.

Most pet owners know not to give their furry friends chocolate. The high fat content alone is not healthy, but chocolate contains theobromine which can affect your dog’s nervous system. Dark chocolate contains higher levels of theobromine, but enough of any chocolate can make an animal sick and could be toxic.

Certain foods can harm our pets, especially those containing grapes or raisins, which could cause kidney failure depending on the amount consumed. Other foods to avoid are anything with garlic, onion, avocado or macadamia nuts.

Xylitol is an artificial sweetener found in a wide variety of candy, gum and snacks, even some breath mints and breath freshener strips. Just a couple of sticks of gum containing Xylitol could cause fatal liver failure in a dog. Keep any artificially sweetened items away from your pet.



One common household item that could harm your four-footed friend is the fabric softener sheet. These handy anti-static disposable sheets contain detergents that can cause indigestion, ulcers in the mouth or esophagus, and fever for the pet that chews on them. Dispose of used sheets carefully and store unused ones safely out of reach of your pet.



Several household plants are not pet-friendly. If a pet munches on certain plants, it could pose a danger to your furry friend, resulting in kidney failure or worse.