APR is Pet-Friendly!

Anyone who knows my family is not surprised that I ended up caring about animals .My parents enjoyed the companionship of household pets. From them, my brother and I learned to spend a time training to make sure our pet understood its boundaries, and a lot of time loving, because that’s an investment that usually gives a substantial return. They also taught us to accept and appreciate each animal for its own personality and what it had to offer. When I grew up and got married, naturally I wanted to have my own pets. I’ve had cats and dogs, most of which have found their way onto my doorstep and into my heart. I guess you could say my interest in animals, especially pets, is, in a way, a kind of family legacy.

Today you have an opportunity to create your own legacy for your family and friends. You do it by investing in the lives of others. In a sense, that’s what you do when you contribute to Alabama Public Radio. All of us who listen regularly count on those familiar voices to be there when we tune in. There’s a feeling of community and connection when you hear a complete stranger mention something they heard on All Things Considered or Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me. Maybe you tune in on Saturday evening to hear Bama Bluegrass. Each program has an identifiable voice and a unique perspective. We have learned to appreciate them for what they bring to public radio. Here in Alabama, we have our own special voices – like the very classy and classical David Duff, and Jeremy Butler with All Things Acoustic. You recognize their names – I know you do – and their voices, because you are enjoying the legacy left by those who contributed in years past, who made sure this station continued to offer unique first class programming.

Well, now it’s your turn. Go online to APR.org today and make a contribution, an investment in the future. Create your own legacy for those that follow you, when you’re speaking of Alabama Public Radio.

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