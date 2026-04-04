Pet Safety at Easter

As this airs, tomorrow is Easter Sunday, a time for families to celebrate a wonderful holiday. You may go to church and then enjoy a great family dinner. So what about your furry friend?

Easter can be a perilous time for the family pet. Let’s start with the beautiful Easter lily - which can cause real problems for your dog or cat. Lilies are highly toxic, especially to cats. The leaves, the petals, even the pollen is toxic and can cause kidney failure. Dogs also can get sick from the lily plant. If you have a lily in your home, put it somewhere your pet cannot access it, or remove it altogether.

Chocolate is another danger for your furry friend. Cats could get sick if they eat chocolate; dogs might die. It’s also not safe for your pet rabbit, so keep the chocolate out of reach.

Certain flowers pose a risk for pets, especially lilies, but tulips and daffodils are also poisonous. Keep floral arrangements away from your furry friends.

Table scraps are usually not a good idea for treating your pet. Your furry friend might be very interested in the delicious smells coming from the table, but on Easter it is especially a bad idea to share your food with your pet, foods that are high in fat and which may contain ingredients harmful to them (like onions, garlic, and anything high in salt content, such as gravy).

And how about those plastic eggs, which may contain chocolate, or toys which could post a choking risk. Even the plastic Easter grass in the basket can cause intestinal distress if swallowed by your pet.

You can help your buddy avoid the temptation to eat something which may be harmful by providing a safe, quiet place for your pet, away from the excitement and frenzy of the holiday celebration. It will help to keep your furry buddy out of harm’s way and help you to enjoy the holiday, too, when you’re speaking of pets.

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