Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.
Commentary
Speaking of Pets (Opinion)

National Cat Lady Day

By Mindy Norton
Published April 18, 2026 at 8:48 AM CDT
Our cat, Gypsy, staking her claim on her man's boot!
Mindy Norton
/
Mindy Norton
Our cat, Gypsy, staking her claim on her human's boot!

     Tomorrow is National Cat Lady Day. It is intended to be a day honoring our love of cats and a celebration of the companionship they can bring into our lives. We have had dogs, but right now I guess I am a cat lady, because I have a cat, one of several over the years. But our first cat? She was brought home by my husband, a kitten, snug inside his zipped-up jacket on a cold winter day. And our current cat, Gypsy, is actually my husband’s cat, her choice. She likes me, but she loves him.

     Historically, cats were pets as early as ancient Egypt. In fact, the Egyptians saw cats as deities, guardians and protectors. Today’s society is a mixed bag. Some see cat owners as unfriendly and reclusive. Others see cats as the best pets because they tend to be more independent. For example, a cat can use a litterbox, unlike a dog that needs to be taken outside to relieve itself.

     It turns out that owning a cat can be beneficial to your health. One statistic shows that cat owners had a significantly lower risk of death from a heart attack that people who did not own cats. They also tend to have a lower risk of heart disease. Research has shown that having a cat as a pet brings a calming presence into your life, a presence that science says reduces stress and lowers blood pressure. I wonder how much of that is due to the cat’s purr, a calming vibration which is often in a range known to promote mental health and relaxation in humans.

     So having a cat as a pet has several benefits. It can be easier to take care of a cat, especially if you have a busy schedule. I am told by folks who own both dogs and cats that it is less expensive to keep a cat – it eats less than a dog and often has lower veterinary costs. So, on National Cat Lady Day, which would you choose –Cat or dog? The choice depends on your personality and lifestyle, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__

Tags
Speaking of Pets (Opinion) National Cat Lady Daycatcatscat historyEgyptian cats
Mindy Norton
Mindy Norton has been “Speaking of Pets” on Alabama Public Radio since 1995.
See stories by Mindy Norton