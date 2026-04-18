Tomorrow is National Cat Lady Day. It is intended to be a day honoring our love of cats and a celebration of the companionship they can bring into our lives. We have had dogs, but right now I guess I am a cat lady, because I have a cat, one of several over the years. But our first cat? She was brought home by my husband, a kitten, snug inside his zipped-up jacket on a cold winter day. And our current cat, Gypsy, is actually my husband’s cat, her choice. She likes me, but she loves him.

Historically, cats were pets as early as ancient Egypt. In fact, the Egyptians saw cats as deities, guardians and protectors. Today’s society is a mixed bag. Some see cat owners as unfriendly and reclusive. Others see cats as the best pets because they tend to be more independent. For example, a cat can use a litterbox, unlike a dog that needs to be taken outside to relieve itself.

It turns out that owning a cat can be beneficial to your health. One statistic shows that cat owners had a significantly lower risk of death from a heart attack that people who did not own cats. They also tend to have a lower risk of heart disease. Research has shown that having a cat as a pet brings a calming presence into your life, a presence that science says reduces stress and lowers blood pressure. I wonder how much of that is due to the cat’s purr, a calming vibration which is often in a range known to promote mental health and relaxation in humans.

So having a cat as a pet has several benefits. It can be easier to take care of a cat, especially if you have a busy schedule. I am told by folks who own both dogs and cats that it is less expensive to keep a cat – it eats less than a dog and often has lower veterinary costs. So, on National Cat Lady Day, which would you choose –Cat or dog? The choice depends on your personality and lifestyle, when you’re speaking of pets.

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