New Alabama Law Will Protect Dogs

Many of us think of dogs as our best friends, but not all dogs are treated well. Now, Governor Kay Ivy has signed Beau’s Law, legislation focused on ensuring dogs receive the basic necessities, including water, food, shelter and safe living conditions. The law will take effect later this year, on October 1st.

While the requirements under the law may seem obvious to many, there are some pet owners who fail to provide the basics needed to keep an animal in humane conditions. Beau’s law requires, at a minimum, regular access for dogs to clean water and food, appropriate shelter from weather conditions, and confinement in a secure enclosure that is fully fenced but large enough to allow the dog to move freely.

Beau’s Law also lists minimum standards of care, such as access to clean water and food on a consistent basis, and shelter from weather (sunny or stormy, hot or cold). An animal should be kept in a fully fenced secure enclosure that offers enough space for the dog to move about freely. There are also provisions in the law for tethering of dogs, starting with a prohibition against tying an animal to a stationary object (like a tree or pole) unless certain safety standards are satisfied. For example, the line or chain used to tether an animal must be an appropriate size (not too heavy) and attached to a harness or collar that is suitable for the dog. It should have a mechanism that prevents tangling and should be designed to ensure it does not harm the animal. Choke collars and heavy logging chains are explicitly prohibited.

Beau’s Law is not intended to apply to animal shelters, groomers or veterinarians, service animals - or dogs being walked on a leash.

Animal welfare groups have known that Alabama law was not effective in protecting dogs. Now, Beau’s Law may help to keep our furry friends safe, when we’re speaking of pets.