Springtime Is Shedding Time!

It’s springtime. Is your pet shedding? During the winter months, your dog or cat may have developed a thicker coat. In the Spring, warmer temperatures trigger a pet’s natural shedding cycle so you may start to notice pet hair everywhere! What can you do?

The best thing you can do for both your pet and your household is to brush your furry friend – frequently. That does two things. It makes your pet feel better; and removing the loose hair means it won’t be all over your home, your clothes and you! You can even buy a special de-shedding brush to use on your pet. The teeth on a de-shedding brush tend to be more narrow and are designed to remove much of the winter undercoat. It may not completely eliminate shedding, but some tools claim to remove up to 90% of your pet’s shedding fur. Also, a de-shedding brush is not for all dogs – it could damage long top hairs and even irritate your pet’s skin, so check with your veterinarian or groomer before using one on your pet.

All pets experience this shedding cycle, even short-haired pets, even indoor pets. Removing the old excess hair will make your pet feel better, and you also may feel better knowing much of the extra hair will be removed from your home.

And while you are taking care of that excess winter coat, check your pet’s paws and ears to see if they need attention. Ears may need a gentle cleaning in the Springtime, and nails might need trimming.

Also consider that your canine friend may not have been so active during the winter months. If you take your dog outside for a nice walk, you might start with a short one and gradually work up to longer walks.

Keeping your furry friend comfortable will help to keep it happy and healthy, a good goal for any season when you’re speaking of pets.

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