I have a friend who has a grown son that, unfortunately, lives in another state on the other side of the country; so my friend won’t celebrate Mother’s Day with her son, or his children (her grandchildren. Phone calls and facetime are good, but not the same. So she will enjoy time with her furry children, her pets, who are loved and cared for, and who love her.

For me, the saddest Mother’s Day stories are not about moms like my friend, but the female pets trapped in cages at puppy mills, the high volume breeding facilities that keep animals in horrific conditions and breed them relentlessly to produce puppies sold at pet stores all around the country. Despite efforts to crack down on these very inhumane high-volume breeding operations, somehow they continue.

The State of Alabama recently passed Beau’s Law which sets stronger requirements for dog breeders and attempts to curb puppy mills. A number of Alabama cities have banned retail sales of pets that are commercially bred and sold. And last month, the state of Colorado enacted a law prohibiting pet stores from selling dogs and cats (regardless of the source of the animals). The law goes into effect January 1, 2027. Dogs and puppies will still be adoptable from local shelters, and from accredited responsible breeders.

While Mother’s Day is tomorrow (always the second Sunday in May), today – the second Saturday of May) is National Dog Mom’s Day, a time to celebrate the women who care for their pets, or “fur babies”, It’s an opportunity to recognize the bond between furry friends and their loving owners who give their four-footed family members lots of care, attention and emotional support. It is a recognition of their daily commitment to feed, train, care for and love their canine family members.

So Happy Dog Mom Day to all you loving dog owners! You are filling a very important role, when you’re speaking of pets.

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