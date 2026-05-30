Politics may seem like a dog-eat-dog environment but there’s a political cat in Lincoln, Nebraska – I mean, a real cat. Cameron is a dark gray tabby that has been a fixture around the Nebraska State Capitol since 2015 when his owner, whose condo is just a couple of blocks from the State Capitol Building, adopted him.

Cameron learned long ago that a lot of interesting people tend to hang out at the Capitol, and many of them seem to like cats. So Cameron became sort of a regular around the Capitol, as people would give him snacks, pet him, and photograph him! In fact, a photographer knew Cameron’s popularity would create an audience for his pictures and published a book of photos featuring the cat. Cameron the Capitol Cat even has his own Facebook page!

Cameron‘s owner would let him out most mornings and he usually headed on over to the Capitol. He has been so consistent, some of the legislators say the cat has more tenure than they do.

But there are folks who may not be as familiar with Cameron. More than once, visitors to the Capitol thought he might be a stray cat. In fact, two women “rescued” Cameron on the Capitol grounds and took him to the local humane society. It sure created a stir at the Capitol as people were posting on social media looking for their favorite Capitol cat. Fortunately, his owner had him microchipped. The Capital Humane Society put him safely in an overnight cage and contacted his owner who picked him up and took him home.

Now it seems Cameron the Capitol Cat’s political run may have ended. His owner recently moved to an assisted living facility and took Cameron the Capitol Cat with her. So rather than roaming the grounds of the Capitol, Cameron is wandering the halls of the assisted living facility - and making lots of new friends. He’ll have a whole new campaign to run, when his new constituents are speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__