June is Adopt a Cat Month, so it seems like a good time to talk about bringing home a new feline friend.

Start before you ever bring the cat home. Moving into a new environment is stressful for people, so you might imagine it is difficult for an animal. If possible, choose a room where the cat can be alone, a safe place away from people or other pets. Set up the room with a litter box, and food and water bowls, a cat bed and maybe a cardboard box with a sheet draped over it to create a tent-like atmosphere (a good hiding spot for your new friend). Keep any other pets out of the room. When you come home with your new pet, go into the room, close the door, and open the carrier. Then leave the room and let the cat explore uninterrupted.

Spend time in the room each day for short visits so your new cat can get comfortable with you. Wait for your new feline friend to approach you, and be ready with a bit of food or a treat so your visit is a positive experience.

Make sure you keep fresh water in a water bowl and plenty of food. Put the food and water on the other side of the room from the litter box. That motivates your new kitty to move around more in the room to get to the necessities.

A friend had great success with a spray solution of natural cat pheromones. It made her new feline friend more comfortable.

Once your new cat seems comfortable with you, open the door and let your new buddy explore. Close the doors to any rooms where you do not want the cat to explore right away. It might go slowly, because it takes time to check out the entire space. Leave the door to the familiar room open so the cat can get back in there if it needs to feel safe.

If you have one or more other pets, they will be curious about the new visitor. Taking the slow approach will help them also to adjust to their new family member, when you’re speaking of pets.

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