Lost at Sea? Not This Dog!!

News from England this week about an amazing rescue of a dog. What started out as a fun time with a man and his canine friend turned serious. It seems no one noticed the dog was alone in the inflatable kayak when a wind came along and pushed the kayak away from the shoreline. Bruce, the dog, was rapidly moving away from land and safety. His owner tried to swim and catch the kayak but the winds worked against him and he saw his dog carried away from land and out into the sea. Realizing he could not swim fast enough to catch the kayak, he turned around and headed back to shore where he could get some help.

The Coast Guard initiated a search and notified all vessels in the area. One of the boats that received the call was a ferry, a vessel that did boat tours.

The ferry crew joined the search and started looking for the kayak and the dog. It was not easy as the wind was pushing the kayak farther from shore. Finally they spotted the blue and white kayak, but their hearts sank when it appeared empty. Then, as they got close, a head popped up from inside the vessel. Bruce the dog was alive – and rescued! He was cold, and shaking, but alive, and safe!

The men on the ferry wrapped him up in dry towels and gave him some water to drink; then they headed back to shore for a happy reunion with his owner. The rescue point was two-and-a-half miles from where Bruce and his kayak started.

This is an important story because it serves as a great reminder that we need to make sure our animal companions stay safe. You and your pet may be enjoying a great time by the shore or on a hiking trail, or by the river, but your furry buddy depends on you to keep it safe, even while you are both having a good time. Pay attention - and make your best friend a priority, no matter where you may go, when you’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__