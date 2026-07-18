You may have heard the term “Cat Burglar”. It was coined over a hundred years ago referring to a thief who was agile enough to climb buildings to rob and steal. Now it refers to any thief who enters a building by climbing to an upper story.

In the news this week is a different kind of cat burglar, one who stole a cat and then tried to rob a bank! Actually, the cat was a three-month-old kitten in a pet supplies store that was up for adoption.

One man had visited the store frequently for two weeks, always looking at a cute black-and-white “tuxedo” kitten named Magnolia, but leaving without adopting her. This past Monday morning, he went into the pet supplies store and stole the small kitten when no one was looking. He then took the kitten with him and walked to a nearby bank branch; he handed the kitten to the bank manager to hold while he wrote a note asking for all the cash. The banker called the police and put Magnolia in his office to keep her confined and safe. When the police arrived, the cat thief was arrested, and Magnolia may have found a home with the bank manager!

One humorous note – the rescue organization representative was called by the pet supplies store to tell her the kitten had been stolen. She rushed over to the shopping center and saw a lot of police cars in the parking lot, and was amazed at the response for a stolen kitten. Then she saw they were all headed to the bank. So maybe there was more going on than just a kitten that had been swiped.

So, the suspect was arrested, the bank did not lose any funds, and the kitten had her own adventure. Rumor has it that the bank manager may have bonded with Magnolia and might have a new furry friend. And the kitten? Her brief “life of crime” is over, except for stealing a few treats, and snuggles, and maybe a heart or two. That’s a pretty good record, when you’re speaking of pets.

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