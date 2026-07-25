You may have heard of the Dog Star, Sirius. It is called the Dog Star because it is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major – the name means “Greater Dog”.

You also may have heard the term, “dog days of summer”. Well, the ancient Egyptians, who favored astrology, took note that the hottest time of the year, late July and early August, were usually during the time when the dog star Sirius aligned with the Sun. That’s the connection they made between the uncomfortable hot weather and the “dog days” of summer.

What all this means to us is that this is the time of year when we need to be especially careful to keep our furry friends safe in the summer heat. First rule is to give animals a plentiful supply of fresh clean water, as it’s easy to become dehydrated in the summer heat. Your pet may still need some exercise but don’t overdo it.If you can find a shaded area to walk, that will help. If it is extremely hot, short walks might be a good idea, preferably in early morning or evening when the temperatures are lower. Try not to walk on asphalt which retains heat and can burn tender paws, and look for shady areas to reduce heat exposure.

Some pets handle hot weather better than others. Dogs with short snouts are more prone to suffer from the heat, also pets who are overweight or elderly. Brush your dog or cat to remove excess hair but do not shave your pet.That hair can serve to insulate them from the heat and keep them from getting sunburned.

And never, EVER, leave an animal alone in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked, even in the shade. It could result in your pet suffering from heat stroke – and depending on where you live, it might be illegal!

If you suspect your furry buddy is overheated, take it to the veterinarian immediately. Don’t let the Dog Days of Summer get the best of your best friend, when you’re speaking of pets.

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