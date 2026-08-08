Last Saturday was DOGust 1st, a celebration for dogs without a known birthday. Today is International Cat Day, originally established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Several years ago, it was transferred to the charity, International Cat Care. It is a day meant to remind us of the important role cats can play in our lives, and to encourage us to take responsible care of our feline friends.

We can care for (and about) cats by appreciating and understanding the importance they have in our lives. We can care about issues that affect cat welfare – such as neglect, abuse and homelessness. And we can encourage and promote fostering and adoption, and support charities and groups that help to care for and make life better for cats.

So what are some of the ways you can do that? You can start by spending time with your own cat, playing, grooming, even offering treats. Playing with a cat is good for both of you and it helps to build a solid relationship over time. If you don’t have a cat or if you would like one more, visit your local shelter or rescue group and bring home a new feline friend.

In fact, the theme for 2026 international Cat Day focuses on raising awareness about cat welfare, encouraging adoption, and supporting efforts to engage all of us in some fun initiatives, including the launch of the “World Cat Census” which encourages cat owners to upload photos of their feline pets.

Which country has the most cats? The World Animal Foundation, which tracks cat populations, says China has 53 million cats, ahead of Russia’s 23 million cats. But the USA leads the pack, with almost 75 million cats. If you have a feline friend, today on International Cat Day is the perfect time to celebrate – or to adopt a cat or kitten from your local shelter or rescue group, when you’re speaking of pets.

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