It's HOT out there!!

This is a hot weekend here in the South with above-average temperatures in the high ‘90’s and a heat index over 100 degrees, causing most of us to sweat. How do our pets handle the heat?

Since dogs' and cats' bodies are covered in hair or fur, they do sweat but mostly on their paw pads. That’s not an effective way for an animal to cool down. So how does your pet stay cool?

Panting is one method animals use to cool off, letting moisture evaporate from their mouth, tongue and airways. Sitting or lying in a breeze, even a breeze from a fan, can help carry the heat away from the animal’s body.

Lying on a cool surface allows a pet’s body heat to transfer – it’s a form of conduction that moves the heat away from the animal’s body. You will see a pet look for a shady area or even a cool tile floor.

In extremely hot weather, do not expect your pet to exercise or play, especially during the hottest part of the day. Consider keeping your furry friend indoors where it might find a cool surface to lie on.

Whether indoors or outdoors, always have clean water available for your pet to drink – and freshen it regularly. Encouraging your furry buddy to drink water is one way to help it regulate its body temperature.

And especially in hot weather, as always, DO NOT leave your pet alone in a car, even with the windows open, even with the air conditioner running. If the engine dies, or the air conditioner stops working, your pet’s life will be at risk.

The excessively high temperatures we are experiencing can put your furry friend at serious risk for heat stroke, classified as a medical emergency. Whatever you can do to protect your furry friend may help to keep it comfortable. It may also save its life, when you’re speaking of pets.

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