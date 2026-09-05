Football Season and Your Pet

As college football starts again in Tuscaloosa and around the area, there is a lot of excitement – and maybe a little concern for your pet about the increased activity disrupting routines. In a football town, it’s important around game day to plan trips to buy groceries, or go shopping, or even drive to your favorite market or store. You look at game time and try to figure out whether to make the trip before, after, or even during the game.

The football schedule might even affect your furry friend. You may want to plan a trip to the vet’s office, or the pet supply store, or even the park, by taking into consideration game day traffic. Going for a walk may need to take place earlier in the day - or at halftime!

Our cat is not much of a football fan – actually not much of a TV fan, but especially not football. It’s noisy, and it doesn’t help that people in her house are yelling coaching advice at the TV. And someone is sitting in her favorite spot on the sofa. And NO ONE is interested in playing with her!

So what can you do to make your pet feel less neglected on game day? Take your dog for a long walk in the morning, before things get hectic. A tired dog may welcome the opportunity to rest and relax while its owner is watching football on TV. Play a fun game with your cat – it will boost your furry buddy’s spirits and maybe even your own.

Do what you can to help your pet enjoy the weekend, whether it’s a little extra play time, or some fun activity (like chasing a ball) - or just more attention. What makes any animal a pet is the time we invest in loving it, playing with it, caring for it. That means making your furry friend a part of your life, not making it compete for your time and attention. Remember, football is for a season but having a pet is a year-round commitment, when you’re speaking of pets.

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