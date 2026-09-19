This week I was introduced to the CATalyst Council by someone who knew I would be interested in their mission, which states that they work to improve the lives and care of domestic cats throughout their lifetimes. Their mission statement says they want to advance feline health through evidence-based innovation and lifelong care.

Statistics tell us that, unlike dogs which often come with a veterinary history, more than 50% of cats become pets through very informal methods. You may take in a stray, or your neighbor’s cat has a litter, or a cat is rehomed by your friend. One of every four cats is adopted from a shelter or rescue group, and more than 10% are bought at pet stores.

So why does it matter where a cat comes from? Research shows that cats from breeders have an 80% likelihood of having seen a vet, while only about half of cats acquired informally will ever see a veterinarian on a regular basis, and almost one in ten cats never see a vet. The CATalyst Council says that cat owners aren’t insensitive to their pets’ health, but cats are very good at hiding pain. An owner may not seek out health care for their cat until it’s almost too late.

If you have a cat in your household, find a veterinarian in your area that has expertise in treating cats. Then make an appointment, bundle up your feline buddy and take it in for an annual exam. The vet should draw blood, examine your furry friend’s eyes, ears, teeth and body, and give it some vaccinations to protect it and help it stay healthy.

The visit with the veterinarian is a good time to ask questions and make sure your feline friend is eating properly and is protected against some pretty nasty viruses, including rabies. It may cost a little bit, but worth it to make sure your furry feline friend stays happy and healthy and a part of your family for as long as possible, when you’re speaking of pets.



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