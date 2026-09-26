Choosing Your Veterinarian

Most of us have health insurance, often through our employer. It protects us from unexpected and high medical bills and gives us access to essential health care. But what about our pets?

Pet health insurance is an optional expense, one that can help you keep your pet healthy. But unlike human health insurance, with a pet insurance policy you decide which veterinarian you want to treat your furry friend. You pay the vet and then file a claim with the veterinary insurance company.

Policies differ in what they cover. A policy may cover an emergency or an accident, but not routine visits. Other policies may cover illnesses and even routine exams and shots, but those policies may cost more. All plans are different, so read through the provisions before deciding which one will benefit you and your furry buddy the most.

I googled “best pet insurance plans” and got quite a list. At the top was a plan that said they would protect your pet for only ten dollars a month. (That sounded pretty good to me, but there was no list of what was covered.) A couple of companies listed offered a 10% discount for insuring multiple pets, and one included coverage for puppies and kittens.

So what would a pet health insurance policy likely NOT cover? Pre-existing conditions may not be covered. Cosmetic surgery, like cropping the ears, docking the tail, also may not be covered. Keep in mind that this is health insurance for your pet, so annual checkups, necessary surgery for health reasons or to treat an injury, medications, x-rays and diagnostic testing – all are likely to be covered. But again – READ the policy beforehand. And talk to your veterinarian, who may be able to advise you about policies that provide a benefit your pet will likely need.

We want our pets to be healthy and happy. Veterinary health insurance may help you do just that, when you’re speaking of pets.

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