Pet Dress Up for Halloween?

Halloween is one week away. Do you plan to wear a costume? What about your pet?

It can be fun to dress your pet for Halloween. In fact, several pet supply companies and stores offer costumes just for pets – including wigs, collars, toys, even full-body costumes. So, what do you need to do to get your pet in costume?

First, choose a costume that is comfortable, not too baggy but not too tight, either. Let your pet wear it before Halloween, to get used to it. Make sure no part of it will choke your pet or cover its eyes so it cannot see.

I have a friend who has costumes for her dog and one of her cats. (The other cat will not tolerate a costume, so she doesn’t have to participate.)

Her dog’s costume has bat wings. The cat has a costume that looks like a wig with pigtails. Her cat tolerates the wig for a little while, then decides she has had enough so the wig comes off. The dog? He sits with her at the end of the sidewalk by the street while she hands out candy to the trick-or-treaters. All of them get candy, and some get to pet the dog if they want. She always asks if they have a pet, and if so, whether it’s a dog or cat. If the trick-or-treater says they have a pet, they get an extra treat for their furry buddy – a treat that is pet-friendly, like a dog biscuit or cat treat.

The important thing when including your pet in Halloween activities is to help it feel comfortable and safe. We may think of it as a scary night, but we know it’s just for fun. We don’t need to scare our four-footed friends. Let them have fun if they want to take part. If not, staying indoors and staying safe is a good alternative. Halloween can be fun for us humans, but for our dogs and cats? Well, that’s between you and your furry buddy, when you’re speaking of pets.

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