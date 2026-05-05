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Commentary
StoryCorps Selma

"God set me up."

By Ben Kopper
Published May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
Tags
StoryCorps Selma storycorpsSelma AlabamaBy the River Center for HumanityAncient Africa Enslavement & Civil War Museumfaithcommunity
Ben Kopper
Ben Kopper is a graduate student intern at Alabama Public Radio and works as a Radio Producer.
See stories by Ben Kopper