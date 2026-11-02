One of the things we do at Alabama Public Radio News is produce major journalism projects. That's where we've won most of our 187 awards for excellence in reporting. Back in 2014, we did one on the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Mobile Bay during the Civil War. That's where Admiral David Farragut is said to have shouted, "Damn the torpedoes! Full steam ahead! Although there's not a stitch of evidence he actually said that. But I digress. I was down at Fort Morgan along the coast recording sound for that documentary when I got to hear Birmingham musician Bobby Horton. Pull up a chair and get ready to learn more about the Civil War. My talk with Bobby Horton is next on APR Notebook.

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