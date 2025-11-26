Deck the South: Lights, Markets & Magic

Whether you love time well spent, holiday lights or just enjoy a good Southern wintertime tradition, Alabama knows how to celebrate the season. From small-town parades to city tree lightings, these events mix community, spirit, and a little holiday magic. Perfect for anyone ready to get the festivities started!

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Each Wednesday this holiday season, I’m showcasing Alabama’s brightest celebrations. Join me as we Deck the South and see how Sweet Home Alabama shines for the holidays.

DTS Ep.3 Video - WEB.mp4

Arab — Christmas in the Park (Nov 28 – Dec 31)

Arab kicks off its 31st Annual Christmas in the Park on November 28 with a festive lighting ceremony in the heart of the historic village. The Arab Jazz Band performs at 5:15 p.m., and the lights flip on at 5:30 thanks to Citizen of the Year, Chief Shane Washburn. Families can visit Santa in the Village through December 19, explore decorated buildings, meet Santa in the Hunt School, make ornaments, write letters, and even take home a reindeer shoe.

Mobile — Holiday Market: Small Business Saturday (Nov 29)

In downtown Mobile, Small Business Saturday brings a festive Holiday Market to Mardi Gras Park on November 29 from 12–6 p.m. Shoppers can browse handmade goods, seasonal treats, and unique gifts from local vendors

City of Mobile

Huntsville — Tinsel Trail (Nov 28–Dec 31)

Huntsville’s Tinsel Trail transforms Big Spring Park into a glowing forest of more than 400 decorated live trees. Each tree is sponsored and styled by local families, nonprofits, and businesses. Opening night on November 28 includes a Black Friday Market (2–9 p.m.), live performances starting at 3, and the official Rocket City Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

huntsville.org

Regions Bank

Birmingham — Annual Regions Tree Lighting (Nov 28)

Birmingham’s skyline lights up on November 28 as the Regions Center building flips the switch on one of the Magic City’s longest-running holiday traditions. Since the 1970s, the tower has illuminated downtown with giant trees, a glowing wreath, and a massive stocking. The holiday display will shine nightly through New Year’s Day.

Warrior — Wonderland Under Warrior (Through Jan 4)

In Warrior, Rickwood Caverns becomes an underground winter wonderland with glowing displays, holiday decor, and warm treats. The cave stays 62 degrees, making it a perfect holiday outing even on cold days. Visitors can stroll a mile-long path with only 30 steps, browse a festive gift shop, enjoy hot cocoa, and reserve a spot for special Santa hours.

Alabama State Parks

From Warrior’s underground wonderland to Mobile’s Small Business Saturday market, Alabama’s lighting up the weekend with all kinds of holiday cheer.

That’s a wrap for today’s Deck the South! Stay tuned every Wednesday this holiday season as I take you across Alabama to spotlight it's brightest celebrations and local traditions that make this time of year shine🎄✨

