AOL: Library Events
Alabama libraries offer a wide variety of free events ranging from early literacy storytimes to adult skill-building workshops. Below is a list of upcoming free public library events across several major Alabama systems for mid-to-late May 2026.
North Alabama
Huntsville-Madison County Public Library
Baby Lapsit: (Ages 0-2) Mondays and Fridays at 9:30 AM at the Downtown Huntsville branch.
- Tinker Tots Storytime: (Ages 0-5) Tuesdays at 10:00 AM and Thursdays at 10:30 AM at the Downtown Huntsville branch.
Weekend Family Storytime: Saturdays at 10:00 AM (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Saturdays) at the Madison Public Library.
Libros y Amigos Storytime: Spanish/English bilingual storytime on Thursdays at 10:00 AM at the North Huntsville branch.
Florence-Lauderdale & Helen Keller Public Libraries
Terrific 2s: Thursdays at 10:30 AM at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
Little Learners Preschool: Thursdays at 10:30 AM at Helen Keller Public Library.
Central Alabama
Birmingham Public Library System
Smithfield Book Club: Tuesday, May 12 at 1:00 PM (Smithfield Branch).
Hands-On Japanese Culture Experience: Tuesday, May 12 at 3:30 PM (Smithfield Branch).
Sew Right!: Sewing class on Tuesday, May 12 at 1:30 PM (East Ensley Branch).
Take & Make Crafts: Ongoing daily crafts for kids at the Springville Road Regional Branch.
Homewood & Hoover Public Libraries
Virtual Library Yoga: Monday, May 18 at 2:00 PM (Online via Homewood Public Library).
Tales From the Writing Life: Historic Resting Places of Alabama by Mollie Smith Waters on Thursday, May 14 at 1:00 PM (Homewood Public Library).
Hot Wheels Trading & Play: Friday, May 15 at 3:30 PM for ages 0-12 (Homewood Public Library).
Fraud Summit 2026: Educational seminar for senior citizens regarding scam prevention (Hoover Public Library).
East & South Alabama
Auburn Public Library
- Adults Create!: Beaded Plants: Saturday, May 16 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Registration required).
- Puppet Show: All ages welcome every Friday at 9:30 AM and 3:30 PM.
- S.T.E.A.M. Lab: (Ages 7-8) Tuesdays at 3:30 PM focusing on science and engineering concepts.
Summer Reading Kickoff 2026: Special statewide launch events beginning Monday, May 18.
Mobile Public Library
- Tech Help Sessions: One-on-one assistance for computers and mobile devices (Check local branch calendars for specific lab times).
- Classic Movie Matinees: Many coastal branches host weekly screenings of classic films for seniors and film buffs.
Quick Tips for Attending:
- Registration: While these events are free, some (like craft workshops or computer classes) require pre-registration due to limited supplies or space.
- Summer Reading: Most libraries in Alabama will transition to their "Summer Reading 2026" schedules in late May, which often includes a surge of outdoor concerts, magic shows, and animal exhibits.
- Local Checks: For smaller rural libraries, it is best to check their Facebook pages or the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) directory for localized community events.