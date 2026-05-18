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AOL: Library Events

Alabama Public Radio
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:50 AM CDT

Alabama libraries offer a wide variety of free events ranging from early literacy storytimes to adult skill-building workshops. Below is a list of upcoming free public library events across several major Alabama systems for mid-to-late May 2026.

North Alabama

Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

  • Baby Lapsit: (Ages 0-2) Mondays and Fridays at 9:30 AM at the Downtown Huntsville branch.

  • Tinker Tots Storytime: (Ages 0-5) Tuesdays at 10:00 AM and Thursdays at 10:30 AM at the Downtown Huntsville branch.

  • Weekend Family Storytime: Saturdays at 10:00 AM (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Saturdays) at the Madison Public Library.

  • Libros y Amigos Storytime: Spanish/English bilingual storytime on Thursdays at 10:00 AM at the North Huntsville branch.

Florence-Lauderdale & Helen Keller Public Libraries

  • Terrific 2s: Thursdays at 10:30 AM at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.

  • Little Learners Preschool: Thursdays at 10:30 AM at Helen Keller Public Library.

Central Alabama

Birmingham Public Library System

  • Smithfield Book Club: Tuesday, May 12 at 1:00 PM (Smithfield Branch).

  • Hands-On Japanese Culture Experience: Tuesday, May 12 at 3:30 PM (Smithfield Branch).

  • Sew Right!: Sewing class on Tuesday, May 12 at 1:30 PM (East Ensley Branch).

  • Take & Make Crafts: Ongoing daily crafts for kids at the Springville Road Regional Branch.

Homewood & Hoover Public Libraries

  • Virtual Library Yoga: Monday, May 18 at 2:00 PM (Online via Homewood Public Library).

  • Tales From the Writing Life: Historic Resting Places of Alabama by Mollie Smith Waters on Thursday, May 14 at 1:00 PM (Homewood Public Library).

  • Hot Wheels Trading & Play: Friday, May 15 at 3:30 PM for ages 0-12 (Homewood Public Library).

  • Fraud Summit 2026: Educational seminar for senior citizens regarding scam prevention (Hoover Public Library).

East & South Alabama

Auburn Public Library

  • Adults Create!: Beaded Plants: Saturday, May 16 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Registration required).
  • Puppet Show: All ages welcome every Friday at 9:30 AM and 3:30 PM.
  • S.T.E.A.M. Lab: (Ages 7-8) Tuesdays at 3:30 PM focusing on science and engineering concepts.

  • Summer Reading Kickoff 2026: Special statewide launch events beginning Monday, May 18.

Mobile Public Library

  • Tech Help Sessions: One-on-one assistance for computers and mobile devices (Check local branch calendars for specific lab times).
  • Classic Movie Matinees: Many coastal branches host weekly screenings of classic films for seniors and film buffs.

Quick Tips for Attending:

  1. Registration: While these events are free, some (like craft workshops or computer classes) require pre-registration due to limited supplies or space.
  2. Summer Reading: Most libraries in Alabama will transition to their "Summer Reading 2026" schedules in late May, which often includes a surge of outdoor concerts, magic shows, and animal exhibits.
  3. Local Checks: For smaller rural libraries, it is best to check their Facebook pages or the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) directory for localized community events.
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