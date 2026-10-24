Governor Ivey asks for FEMA help following Hurricane Isaias

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is asking the federal government to declare southern counties in the states to be disaster areas following the arrival of Hurricane Isais. The request asks FEMA to help cover eligible hurricane-related costs for governments and certain non-profits. The request also seeks individual assistance which, if approved, could provide essential support to households affected by the hurricane.



In a release from the state…Counties included in the request are currently: Baldwin, Barbour, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox.



Damage assessment remains ongoing, and if applicable, other counties may be added to the request.



The governor also issued the following comment in the release…



“Assessments indicated this hurricane certainly caused significant damage across communities in parts of Alabama. We saw individual homes and public infrastructure impacted. Having support from FEMA is critical to states like Alabama, and I am hopeful this request will be fulfilled so we can get Alabamians quickly back on their feet.”

At least nine deaths were linked to Isaias, including two in Alabama. It was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season , which came ashore as a Category 2 hurricane Friday near Destin, Florida, a Gulf Coast vacation spot filled with high-rises and tourist shops. The storm then roared into Alabama with tropical-force winds before dissipating farther north.

Over 100,000 customers were without power initially after the storm. Those problems were reported in the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama, according to poweroutage.com .