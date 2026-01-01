Art & Voices: The APR Local Artist Collection

At Alabama Public Radio, we believe that public media and the local arts are built on the same foundation: powerful storytelling. From the Shoals to the Shore, Alabama is home to incredible visual artists who capture the spirit, history, and vibrant cultures of our communities.

We are proud to partner with exceptional regional artists to bring the sounds of public radio to life through stunning physical art.. Explore the creators behind our exclusive station artwork, fundraising designs and community collaborations:

Meet Abi Brewer

Artist Abi Brewer with her artwork, Views of Home

Based In: Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Kentuck Art Center Studio Artist)

Medium: Mixed media combining oils, watercolors, gold leaf and vintage silks

Featured APR Artwork: Views of Home (2025)

Station Association: Commissioned as an exclusive original painting for the station, later anchoring the 2026 Spring Pledge Drive

A Tuscaloosa-based painter, Abi Brewer explores identity, memory, and heritage through gorgeous, multi-layered depictions of nature and femininity.

Her work is heavily influenced by her Chinese-American heritage, classic fairytales, and a background in classical ballet with the Alabama Ballet.

In August 2025, Abi unveiled Views of Home, an original piece she describes as a visual "love letter to Alabama."

Capturing the rich biodiversity of the state, the painting features the Yellowhammer state bird, delicate camellias, the rare Cahaba River lilies, North Alabama's sweeping mountain ranges, and the South Alabama coastline.

The artwork became a central fixture for our listeners in early 2026, serving as the beautiful, featured design for our exclusive Spring Drive thank-you gifts, including the Views of Home coffee mugs and custom Yellowhammer collector socks.

Meet Trés Taylor

Coming Together artwork by Selma artist Tres Taylor

Based In: Selma, Alabama

Medium: House paints and acrylics on textured tarpaper (roofing paper)

Featured APR Artwork: Coming Together (2023)

Station Association: Highlighted during APR’s extensive cultural coverage and promotion of the expanded Alabama Mural Trail

A former biochemist for over two decades, Tres Taylor completely transformed his life after a visit with Southern visionary artist R.A. Miller inspired him to pick up a paintbrush.

Now widely collected internationally, Tres and his wife operate "The Bluebird" bed and breakfast for artists in Selma.

His textured, line-driven work celebrates the simple, profound joy of community, peace and spiritual connection.

His beautiful, signature piece Coming Together perfectly captured the spirit of public radio's mission to connect neighbors across the state. The design was a massive hit with listeners when it was featured as the exclusive artwork for APR’s 2023 Fall Pledge Drive member thank-you gifts and merchandise.

Mobile-based artist Kathleen Kirk Stoves

Artwork celebrating APR's 40th Anniversary by Mobile-based artist Kathleen Kirk Stoves

Meet Kathleen Kirk Stoves

Based In: Mobile, Alabama

Medium: Bold pyrography (wood burning), large-scale murals, and vivid oil painting

Featured APR Artwork: Celebrating 40 Years of APR Listener Voices (2022)

Station Association: Commissioned exclusively for Alabama Public Radio's landmark 40th Anniversary celebration

Originally from South Jersey, Kathleen Kirk Stoves— or Kat—has become a vital pillar of the Gulf Coast arts scene. As an arts administrator and educator, she works tirelessly to bring creative resources to public schools.

Her massive, eye-catching outdoor murals decorate the streets of Downtown Mobile and the Alabama School of Math and Science.

To mark four decades of broadcasting, Kat graciously partnered with APR in 2022 to create a powerful image celebrating the beautiful diversity of the Alabama Public Radio audience.

Highlighting the varied voices that create the unique content listeners enjoy every day, this exclusive design became a massive hit when emblazoned on our commemorative 40th-anniversary member thank-you mugs.

kentuck.org Catfish artwork created by Northport folk artist Scott McQueen

Meet Scott McQueen

Based In: Northport, Alabama (Kentuck Art Center Studio Artist)

Medium: Reclaimed materials, mixed media folk art

Featured APR Artwork: Catfish (2019)

Station Association: Featured as the signature visual for APR's 2019 Year-End Fund Drive

Raised in Fayette, Alabama, Scott McQueen is a self-taught folk artist who grew up observing legendary creators like Jimmy Lee Sudduth and Rev. Benjamin F. Perkins.

A former minister of 34 years, Scott views his art as a continuation of his ministry, breathing new life into discarded, overlooked materials.

His iconic, whimsical Catfish painting—originally inspired by a funny interaction with a young art critic at a show—brought incredible color and joy to our 2019 year-end campaign, reminding our listener community that even the most everyday stories can be repurposed into something beautiful.

Kentuck Art Center Sculpture created by Butch House of Reform, Alabama. Column by Kentuck Study Artists Steve Davis, Anden Houben and Mark Rigsby with assistance from Jerry Price

The Story Behind APR’s Fire Ant Socks

Alabama was ground zero for the imported fire ant invasion back in the 1930s, when these gritty little survivors accidentally hitched a ride into the Port of Mobile in cargo ship soil. Today, they cover all 67 counties.

They are aggressive, legendary and—as anyone who has ever stepped in a yard knows—completely unstoppable.

They even caught the attention of Alabama’s own late, legendary biologist E.O. Wilson, who discovered the country's very first colonies right here in Mobile before becoming the world’s leading ant expert.

A striking, larger-than-life fire ant sculpture proudly displayed in the courtyard of the historic Kentuck Art Center in Northport.

Created by local artist Butch House of Reform, Alabama—with a column crafted by Kentuck Studio Artists Steve Davis, Anden Houben, and Mark Rigsby, and assistance from Jerry Price—the sculpture celebrates a creature that refuses to be ignored.

Support Local Art & Public Radio

The exclusive artwork created by these artists is frequently featured on our limited-edition thank-you gifts, donor merchandise and member web events.

Your financial support keeps both local reporting and the regional arts thriving. Donate to support this station anytime by clicking here!