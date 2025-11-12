Deck the South: Alabama Kicks Off the Holiday Season

Whether you love time well spent, holiday lights or just enjoy a good Southern wintertime tradition, Alabama knows how to celebrate the season. From small-town parades to city tree lightings, these events mix community, spirit, and a little holiday magic. Perfect for anyone ready to get the festivities started!

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Each Wednesday this holiday season, I’m showcasing Alabama’s brightest celebrations. Join me as we Deck the South and see how Sweet Home Alabama shines for the holidays.

Huntsville — Galaxy of Lights (Nov. 14 - Dec. 3)

The holiday season officially begins in North Alabama as the Huntsville Botanical Garden celebrates the 30th anniversary of its beloved Galaxy of Lights from November 14 through December 3. Each year, the garden transforms into a glowing winter wonderland, welcoming families, friends, and visitors from across the state to walk or drive through miles of bright holiday scenes.

During Walking Nights, guests are invited to slow down and take in the magic at their own pace. It’s the perfect chance to enjoy festive treats, admire the sparkling light displays, and make new holiday memories. For those who prefer to stay cozy, Driving Nights offer the same spectacular views from the comfort of your car. It's an easy and magical experience for families, friend groups, or larger parties who can even rent vans through McCurry Van & Car Rentals.

The event also includes several themed experiences throughout the season. Dog Nights bring extra joy for animal lovers, allowing visitors to walk the glowing trail with their four-legged friends for just $5 per dog in advance or $6 at the door.

For guests who benefit from a quieter environment, Sensory Hours offer a calm, music-free version of the lights in collaboration with Autism Support of Alabama, complete with sensory-friendly toys available for checkout.

Springville — Christmas in the Country (Nov. 14-16)

Christmas in the Country comes to Springville on November 14-16 at Homestead Hollow. Browse over 160 booths of handmade arts, crafts and antiques. There will also be pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing and soap making. Admission: $10 for adults, Free for kids 12 and under. Events take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mobile — Christmas Jubilee (Nov. 14-16)

The Gulf Coast's Greatest Holiday Market is back in from November 14-16. The Junior League of Mobile's Christmas Jubilee festivities at the Mobile Convention Center include a wide variety of merchants from around the country. Patrons have the opportunity to shop around to find unique gifts, enjoy concessions, a cash bar (21+) and even a visit from Santa! Every ticket makes a direct impact on the Mobile and Baldwin County communities. General Admission Hours: Fri: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Oxford — Christmas on Main (Nov. 15)

Historic Downtown Oxford welcomes Christmas Market on Main Street (Christmas on Main) on November 15 for some small-town cheer. Patrons can enjoy a lively makers market, food trucks, free admission, live entertainment, a dedicated "Kids Zone" with train rides and "snow" from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A festive Community Tree Lighting Ceremony caps off the evening.

Birmingham — Christmas Bazaar (Nov. 16)

In Birmingham, the holiday season begins with the Christmas Bazaar, a community favorite that brings the Magic City’s creative spirit to life. November 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event welcomes visitors to shop local vendors, browse handmade gifts, and enjoy sweet holiday treats!

Families can snap photos with Santa, pick out one-of-a-kind presents, and support small businesses that help make Birmingham’s local art and craft scene so vibrant. The Bazaar is free to attend and perfectly captures what the holidays are all about!

Auburn — Letter to Santa (Nov. 17 - Dec. 15)

Down in Auburn, holiday spirit arrives through a timeless tradition, Letters to Santa. Starting November 17, children can drop their wish lists in red mailboxes placed around the city, including the Harris Center, Boykin Community Center and Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center.

Each letter receives a personalized response from Santa himself, sent straight to the child’s home, no postage required. Parents just need to include a name and return address to make the magic happen. The program runs through December 15, giving Santa plenty of time to write back before Christmas morning.

From Huntsville’s glowing gardens to Mobile’s holiday markets — Alabama’s decking the halls from top to bottom, one celebration at a time.

That’s a wrap for today’s Deck the South! Stay tuned every Wednesday this holiday season as I take you across Alabama to spotlight it's brightest celebrations and local traditions that make this time of year shine🎄✨

