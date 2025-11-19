Deck the South: Winter Fun Across Alabama

Whether you love time well spent, holiday lights or just enjoy a good Southern wintertime tradition, Alabama knows how to celebrate the season. From small-town parades to city tree lightings, these events mix community, spirit, and a little holiday magic. Perfect for anyone ready to get the festivities started!

I’m APR’s Digital Content Reporter and Producer, Aydan Conchin. Each Wednesday this holiday season, I’m showcasing Alabama’s brightest celebrations. Join me as we Deck the South and see how Sweet Home Alabama shines for the holidays.

City of Mobile / Facebook

Mobile — Lighting of the Tree (Nov. 21)

Mobile kicks off the holidays with its annual Lighting of the Tree at Mardi Gras Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Families can enjoy vendors, food trucks, crafts, games, inflatables, and classic holiday fun before the tree officially lights up.

The evening opens with performances from the MPRD Community Mass Choir at 5:30 p.m. and the Danze 101 Academy of Ballet at 5:45. Santa arrives right at 6:00, followed by Incoming Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis lighting the Christmas tree at 6:20 p.m.

The night wraps with a live performance by Vocalocity from 7:00 to 8:30, filling the park with music and coastal Christmas cheer.

Huntsville — Skating in the Park (Nov. 21 - Jan. 4)

Huntsville’s winter season begins with Skating in the Park, returning to Big Spring Park from November 21 through January 4. Hosted by the Huntsville Museum of Art, the outdoor rink offers a festive spot to ice skate with snacks available to purchase throughout the season.

The rink is open Monday–Thursday from 4–9 p.m., Fridays until 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sundays from 12–8 p.m. Admission is $5 for kids 9 and under and $15 for ages 10+, with skate and scooter rentals available for $5 each.

School groups can skate on weekday afternoons for discounted rates, making it an easy holiday outing for students and families.

Birmingham — Glow Wild (Nov. 22 - Jan. 4)

Birmingham lights up the season with Glow Wild, returning to the Birmingham Zoo from November 22 through January 4. This year’s event features more than one million lights, hundreds of handcrafted lanterns, and a collection of brand-new installations designed to make the holiday season shine even brighter.

The Birmingham Zoo / Facebook

Visitors can stroll a mile-long outdoor trail filled with glowing scenes that celebrate the natural world. Glow Wild offers a colorful, family-friendly way to experience the holidays, combining art, nature, and seasonal magic in one dazzling nighttime walk.

Tuscaloosa — Holidays on the Plaza & Tinsel Trail (Nov. 24 - Jan. 1)

Tuscaloosa kicks off the season on November 24 with Holidays on the Plaza, bringing an outdoor ice rink, festive lights, and plenty of winter fun to Government Plaza. It’s an easy spot for families and friends to skate, grab a warm drink, and get into the spirit all the way through January 1.

Right beside it, the Tinsel Trail lights up downtown with more than 200 decorated Christmas trees, each created by local businesses and community groups. Every tree is different, and together they turn the plaza into a bright walkway from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

Holiday on the Plaza / Facebook

From Mobile’s tree lighting to Huntsville’s winter rink, Alabama’s stepping into the holidays one celebration at a time.

That’s a wrap for today’s Deck the South! Stay tuned every Wednesday this holiday season as I take you across Alabama to spotlight it's brightest celebrations and local traditions that make this time of year shine🎄✨