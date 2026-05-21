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Alabama Out Loud
Alabama Out Loud is a storytelling series amplifying the voices, events and cultural moments shaping life across the Yellowhammer State, presented by Alabama Public Radio. Digital Content Reporter Aydan Conchin highlights everything from local happenings and arts to food, music, people and statewide traditions. Capturing what Alabama sounds like when its stories are told out loud.

Alabama Out Loud: Between the Shelves

Alabama Public Radio | By Aydan Conchin
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
Aydan Conchin

As summer temperatures rise, communities across Alabama settle into a season of travel, outdoor fun, and changing routines. From beach trips along the Gulf Coast to baseball games, festivals and family traditions—the season brings a shift in everyday life.

During this transition, local libraries continue serving as important community spaces where residents of all ages can gather, learn and stay connected.

Many library systems across Alabama expand their summer programming in May, offering free events, reading programs and educational activities for children, students and adults throughout the season.

Explore the free activities happening in a library system near you:

North Alabama

Huntsville-Madison County Public Library:

  • Baby Lapsit: (Ages 0-2) Mondays and Fridays at 9:30 AM at the Downtown Huntsville branch.
  • Tinker Tots Storytime: (Ages 0-5) Tuesdays at 10:00 AM and Thursdays at 10:30 AM at the Downtown Huntsville branch.
  • Weekend Family Storytime: Saturdays at 10:00 AM (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Saturdays) at the Madison Public Library.
  • Libros y Amigos Storytime: Spanish/English bilingual storytime on Thursdays at 10:00 AM at the North Huntsville branch.
    Huntsville-Madison County Public Library / Instagram
    Huntsville-Madison County Public Library / Instagram

Florence-Lauderdale Public Library & Helen Keller Public Library:

  • Terrific 2s: Thursdays at 10:30 AM at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
  • Little Learners Preschool: Thursdays at 10:30 AM at Helen Keller Public Library.

Central Alabama

Birmingham Public Library System:

  • Unearth a Story: Line Dancing with Tracy Williams: Woodlawn Branch Library Historic Resting Places of Alabama — Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 1:00 PM
  • Take & Make Crafts & Scavenger Hunt: Springville Road Regional Branch Library Ongoing daily throughout late May at 9:00 AM
  • Fraud Summit 2026: Educational seminar for senior citizens regarding scam prevention (Hoover Public Library).
Birmingham Public Library

East & South Alabama

Auburn Public Library:

  • Puppet Show: All ages welcome every Friday at 9:30 AM and 3:30 PM.
  • S.T.E.A.M. Lab: (Ages 7-8) Tuesdays at 3:30 PM focusing on science and engineering concepts.
  • Summer Reading Kickoff 2026: Special statewide launch events!

Mobile Public Library:

  • Tech Help Sessions: One-on-one assistance for computers and mobile devices (Check local branch calendars for specific lab times).
  • Classic Movie Matinees: Many coastal branches host weekly screenings of classic films for seniors and film buffs.

Quick Tips for Attending:

  1. Registration: While these events are free, some (like craft workshops or computer classes) require pre-registration due to limited supplies or space.
  1. Summer Reading: Most libraries in Alabama will transition to their "Summer Reading 2026" schedules in late May, which often includes a surge of outdoor concerts, magic shows, and animal exhibits.
  1. Local Checks: For smaller rural libraries, it is best to check their Facebook pages or the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) directory for localized community events.

Find Your Local Library System:

Looking for a branch closest to you? Visit the online portal for these major Alabama systems to see full summer calendars:

As summer continues across Alabama, libraries remain important gathering spaces for communities of all sizes.

From story times and reading programs, to workshops and community events. These local spaces continue bringing residents together through learning, creativity and connection throughout the season. 📚☀️✨
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Commentary Huntsville Public LibraryFlorence AlabamaHelen Keller SchoolBirmingham NewsHomewood High SchoolHoover AlabamaHoover public schoolsAuburn researchAuburn High SchoolAuburn City SchoolsAuburn UniversityTuscaloosa City SchoolsDruid City MakerspaceTuscaloosa Tourism
Aydan Conchin
Aydan Conchin is a Digital Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio, producing, editing and reporting for APR's Digital Team.
See stories by Aydan Conchin
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