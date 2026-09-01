September Exhibition Opening Reception: Gary Brady & Ginger Woechan

The Mobile Arts Council is delighted to present our September artists, Gary Brady and Ginger Woechan!

Gary Brady is a contemporary realist painter originating from right here in Mobile. Inspired by the places he has lived and traveled, as well as the people and cultures that influenced his evolution, Brady’s paintings are rich with influence. Drawing his creative lens from the landscapes, cultures, and communities from the Gulf Coast and beyond, each environment leaves a visual imprint on his work. His ability to absorb and reinterpret these experiences allows him to create compositions that feel immersive—capturing not just a subject, but the atmosphere and energy surrounding it. View Echos of Uncommon Voices throughout September.

Ginger Woechan is a professional artist, art instructor and therapist, muralist, live painter and contemporary artist, reiki practitioner, and the dancing queen of Mobile. Having grown up around her artist mother and great grandfather, Ginger has always felt like she was raised to be an artist. Her style is heavily influenced by the Impressionist movement, specifically Van Gogh. Throughout her inner quest, Ginger has found herself always painting and loving Mobile. Mobile has shown her a lot of love that has lit the way, for which she is forever grateful. Her exhibition, So Mobile, is a visual manifestation of that love.

And Ginger is bringing even more celebration to her exhibition opening! During ArtWalk on September 11th, Ginger will host a second line beginning at her Mobile mural next to Hayley’s and making its way to the Mobile Arts Council Gallery @ Room 1927, accompanied by the extraordinary Excelsior Band in a special tribute to Dolly Parton. Come join us in the streets as we celebrate Ginger, Mobile, art, music, and all the things that make this city so special!

Join us for the opening reception on September 11th, 2026, during ArtWalk.

The exhibition will be open for free public viewing from September 3–30, 2026.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 11 AM–5 PM

Saturday: 11 AM–2 PM

We can’t wait to celebrate these two incredible Mobile artists with you!