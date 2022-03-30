© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

"Water your water comes from" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT
bottle-g30e58f2da_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Despite the assessment, Steven Carey remains worried. He knows people who’ve lived along Mobile Bay for decades and they see the difference development has made

Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2015. The APR newsroom spent six months investigating water issues in Alabama, ranging from pollution to a lack of irrigation that proponents claim could make Alabama an agricultural powerhouse. Here’s part of that series from the APR archives.

It’s Sunday afternoon on Lake Guntersville. It’s ninety five degrees outside and Douglas Webster is calling it a day.

“It’s okay. It’s a little slow. Still, the fry…we were finding fry around the piers,” Webster said.

And if you don’t know what a fry is…

“Baby bass,” Webster adds.

Webster’s a bass fisherman. That’s where all the lingo comes from. While Webster secures his bass boat, Braulio Pedroso is just now putting his fishing hook in the water…

largemouth-bass-g40965a2bf_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

“Oh, I just came in about five minutes ago, and they started to bite already. I bet it will be good when the sun goes down a little bit,” he observed.

But Pedroso isn’t interested in catching bass. He’s sitting on a wooden dock with his back to all the boats out on the lake today. Pedroso is fishing for crappies…

“Crappie’s the best,’ Pedroso contends. “They’re good eating, for everybody, the kids when you filet them. It’s white meat and tasty.”

For Braulio Pedroso and Douglas Webster, Lake Guntersville is a fishing hole. For cities like Muscle Shoals, Florence, Decatur and Huntsville, there’s a more basic need and filling that need can get loud. Lake Guntersville is part of the Tennessee River which is a primary source of drinking water in north Alabama. This pumping station draws water from the Tennessee for residents of Huntsville.

“We can go anywhere down to thirty million gallons a day all the way up to sixty or seventy five million gallons, whatever the demand is," says Gary Bailey. He works for Huntsville Utilities. Bailey says demand is so predictable, you can set your watch to it…

“The peak times are early in the morning, and they’re on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday…”

sprinkler-g033459b88_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

And, Bailey says it’s not due to showers, or toilets flushing--but, rather watering the lawn...

“And, every sprinkler guy sets the sprinklers up for Monday, Wednesday, Friday. And they set up all up for the same time. So, there are our days when we get hit hardest, are Monday, Wednesday, Friday in the morning.”

The Tennessee River takes care of north Alabama. Cities like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham in the central part of the state rely on water from the Black Warrior river basin. A series of locks and dams was put in to create Lake Tuscaloosa. Residents here drink the water from the lake while coal barges carry cargo down the river to the Gulf of Mexico. This arrangement doesn’t make everybody happy…

dragon boat.jpg
Pat Duggins
/

“Well, the smell is similar to a sewer,” said Penny Behling, who was visiting Tuscaloosa from North Carolina on business…

“The water color is a brown color, and you see…actually, we as stand here talking, we can see the current moving, and we see trash in the water.”

Behling isn’t an environmentalist or a hydrologist. But, her line of work gives her the chance to see bodies of water across the country up close… Behling’s company goes from state to state holding dragon boat races to raise money for local charities. The Tuscaloosa Junior League is sponsoring this event on the Black Warrior. Behling says it’s easy to see when a lake or river is healthy and when it’s not…

“The cleanest water I’ve ever been in and worked a race was in Montana, where you can see all the way to the bottom. It’s so clear, you can see the rocks on the bottom of the lake.”

About ten miles west of Mobile, sits Big Creek Lake. It covers five and a half square miles, and it’s the primary source of drinking water for the city. The process may sound familiar by now. A series of eight turbines pumps around sixty five million gallons of water a day. It travels through sixty inch pipelines roughly four miles to water treatment plants for distribution…

The last stop on our trip around the state is a study in contrasts. Big Creek Lake is the west of Mobile. On the east is Mobile Bay. Seagulls compete for food in the marshy areas near Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 90 cross the bay. At the north end of the bay, far from the noise of traffic, is the fiove rivers delta. The Mobile, the Spanish, the tensaw, the Apalachee and the Blakeley rivers all empty at one point into Mobile Bay. Fourteen percent of all the fresh water in the nation flows into the bay here.

"Oh, yeah a lot of people don't know that," says Steven Carey. He teaches biology at the University of Mobile.

"They don't realize the size of the drainage basin we have here,” said Carey. “It's the fourth largest, in terms of discharge."

One catch is those five rivers also deliver pollution from three states.

“Oh, north Alabama, parts of Georgia and even in North Mississippi,” says Carey.

But, when it comes to the condition of Mobile Bay, we thought we’d ask a familiar face. Penny Behling and her fleet of dragon boats made their way from the Black Warrior River and Tuscaloosa to a fundraiser here at Five Rivers Delta.

“ When you look down in the water, you can’t see all the way to the bottom, but you can see farther down than you can in the Black Warrior for example.”

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
  • mlk lee.JPG
    News
    "The Believers," an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Allison Mollenkamp
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2018 by APR student intern Allison Mollenkamp. She was part of the newsroom’s international award winning documentary on the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.
  • help-g285137661_1920.jpg
    News
    "SANE Nurses" An 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Katie Willem
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2017 by APR student intern Katie Willem. A sexual assault case and the suicide of a University of Alabama student led to renewed interest in what’s called the SANE program. Katie explained how nurses are specially trained to counsel victims of sexual abuse.
  • Welcome illustration with APR CPT.JPG
    News
    "The Inside Man" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. All through 2022, the APR news team will present encore broadcasts of the best of the best of our national award-winning stories. Our latest is from last year. Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is in sharp contrast to what parents in the former Soviet nation of Belarus did in 1999 and the year 2000. That’s when parents in that former communist country trusted strangers in Alabama to shelter their children after the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster in 1986. Here's an encore presentation of part two of APR's series called "From Chernobyl, to Bama, and Back."
  • pig_1.jpg.png
    News
    "Blossom The Painting Pig" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Parker Branton
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. All through 2022, the APR news team will present encore broadcasts of the best of the best of our stories. Our latest is from 2016. Former APR student intern Parker Branton is currently working as a reporter for the ABC television station in Miami. During his time in the APR newsroom, he produced a story that’s considered legendary. We dug into the APR archives to bring you this encore presentation of Parker’s story on Blossom, the painting pig.
  • prison-g272d5bd5f_1920.jpg
    News
    "Jail was like hell..." An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. Today’s story is from 2013. APR news director Pat Duggins produced this feature for the 50th anniversary of what became known as the “children’s march.” Young African American civil rights protesters in Birmingham were set upon with fire hoses and police dogs in 1963.
  • mlk__1.jpg
    News
    "We remember Dr. King, too" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Ousmane Sagara
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That’s includes this story from 2018 that aired as part of APR’s coverage of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King junior that occurred fifty years ago. APR’s international exchange journalist Ousmane Sagara did this story for our listeners from his home in the West African nation of Mali.
  • theresa_burroughs.jpg
    News
    "He was not impressive at all…” An APR 40th anniversary archive story about MLK
    Pat Duggins
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2018. That when APR won national awards covering the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.
  • selma_mag.jpg
    News
    "This is something I'll tell my kids" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Sarah Sherrill
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That’s includes work by our student interns from the University of Alabama. Today’s story is from 2015. It was produced by APR intern Sarah Sherrill* for the fiftieth anniversary of the attack on voting rights marchers in Selma that became known as bloody Sunday. We asked Sarah to write her story from a young person’s perspective. And, a note for our listeners in Selma, this feature contains an interview with the late civil rights icon Frederick Douglas Reese. Here’s that encore airing from the APR archives…..
  • human-rights-gba13d00e2_1920.jpg
    News
    Selling Kids: Being LGBTQ in the Bible Belt: An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Tina Turner
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2019 by APR student intern Tina Turner. APR news spent fourteen months investigating human trafficking in the State. Tina produced this feature on the challenges LGBTQ youth face in Alabama when it comes to being trafficked. Here’s Tina’s story from the APR archives. And, a note to our listeners, this story contains content of an adult nature.
  • Keeper PADGETT CROPPED FOR WEB.jpg
    News
    "What is three years on death row worth?" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    ,
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2015. APR news spent six months investigating prison reform in Alabama. That’s where we met Randall Padgett. His story raised the question regarding the state’s justice system where people are wrongfully committed of a crime. That question is “how much is three years on death row worth?” APR's prison reform coverage was honored with the newsroom's third national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Here’s that story from the APR archives…
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate