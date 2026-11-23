Published reports say leaders of the Southeastern Conference will meet next week to discuss Louisiana State University’s continued membership in the league. The move is considered an escalation in the months long feud with LSU. The Conference condemned the decision by the Tigers and University leadership to roster a college basketball player who was considered ineligible.

The dispute intensified after LSU and first-year basketball coach Will Wade, who previously was sanctioned for NCAA rules violations, secured a state court order temporarily allowing R.J. Luis Jr. to be rostered. The athlete last played college basketball in 2024 and 2025 at St. John’s program. The played that changed left LSU played Louisiana-Monroe. The SEC and NCAA considered Luis ineligible to play after exhausting his years as a college athlete. During the game, the player recorded a double-double, eleven points, and nine rebounds.

The SEC’s latest action against LSU came in the form of a new motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the school. The action was filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Alabama. It was at that time that the Conference announced it had scheduled a meeting of its university chancellors and presidents for December third.

ESPN reported how Luis' attorneys had attempted to hold the league in contempt of a Louisiana state court order. That ruling barred the SEC from taking action against LSU if it rostered or played Luis. Luis decided to leave the team the day the after Tiger’s game against Louisiana-Monroe. ESPN said LSU president Wade Rousse instructed coach Wade to stop using Luis on the team.

This action related to LSU’s basketball program follows a disagreement over LSU’s football program and its incoming head coach Lane Kiffin. Before the start of the current season, the Tiger’s new coach reportedly considered signing former college players with ties to the NFL. CBS Sports and Yahoo News reported back in August how Kiffin was working to add three professional athletes to the LSU roster.

The list reportedly included Dae’Quan Wright who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and was recently waived by the Cleveland Browns. He was part of a group of former college athletes who won a recent temporary restraining order that could mean one more year of college eligibility. Kiffin spent three years as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban.

The SEC said it will meet on December third to evaluate LSU’s continued membership in the conference. LSU is a founding member of the SEC back in 1933. The conference’s presidents and chancellors will reportedly debate LSU’s future in the league.