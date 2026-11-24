I'm Pat Duggins, Alabama Public Radio News. It's four minutes after 6o'clock on this Tuesday. I'm sitting in for Lacey Alexander. It's currently 42 degrees in Tuscaloosa, 57 for Mobile, Biloxi, Pensacola, and the Eastern Shore. 36 degrees for Huntsville, Florence, and the Shoals, and 47 degrees for Selma.

The Southeastern Conference may be a step closer to terminating LSU from the league, SEC leadership says that university chancellors and presidents will meet next week following a basketball game between the Tigers and Louisiana Monroe. LSU's roster included R.J. Lewis, who reportedly exhausted his college eligibility. The SEC and LSU clashed back in August when incoming football coach Lane Kiffin publicly considered signing three players formally with the NFL, the LSU Tigers have been part of the SEC since its founding in 1933.

There'll be some familiar faces in this Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will be performing as the event celebrates its 100th anniversary. Members of the band spoke with APR News last November when the invitation from Macy's was made. Josiah Cooperwood was a freshman tuba player when the Million Dollar Band played during the 2021 parade. He says it was the people in the Big Apple that made it special.

“I think my favorite part of the parade overall was just seeing all the people that were there to see us. If that makes sense, like all of the people on the sideline who were like who were there to watch the Million Dollar Band.”

Go to apr.org to hear that story from student reporter Mallory Cook.

So, do you have any plans for Thanksgiving Day? Residents along the Gulf Coast border between Alabama and Florida have an annual dining option. APR student reporter Addison Phelps explains. The Florabama Lounge is hosting its annual Thanksgiving potluck on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. The potluck encourages community members to bring a dish and share a free meal at the iconic bar and restaurant. It also invites locally stationed armed forces members to attend as the event's special guests. Veterans who attend are recognized at the beginning of the meal. Members of the armed forces are also served first in the buffet line as a way to honor their sacrifice. For APR News, I'm Addison Phelps in Tuscaloosa.

And NASA is remembering a piece of space history today. And Alabama residents may recall a moonwalk that never happened. The crew of Apollo 12 splashed down in the Pacific on this date back in 1969. It was the second manned moon mission to land on the lunar surface. Astronaut Clifton Williams of Mobile was supposed to make that historic moonwalk during Apollo 12. He was killed in a NASA training jet accident in 1967 and replaced by astronaut Alan Bean. Go to apr.org to listen again to our coverage of Clifton Williams, which aired during the Moon mission this year of Artemis II. Here's Richard Scott with the forecast.

Good Tuesday morning to you. Look at that local weather today, including a gradual turn of some sunshine. Temperatures are warming back into the 60s today, and then clouds move in again late this afternoon into tonight. Showers increased overnight. A heavy soaking rain for some of us on Wednesday. On WVUA 23, Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott, that's your local weather forecast.