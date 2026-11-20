JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Every breakthrough, every innovation, every bold idea shaping our future begins with curiosity and the people willing to follow it.

LISA JONES:

From research labs to manufacturing, from discarded materials to the next generation of design, this is BrightPath.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Where science meets creativity, and ideas come to life...

LISA JONES:

There are places where you can almost feel belonging, and today we're sitting inside one of them. We're recording BrightPath inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, a place that comes alive every fall with the sights, sounds, and traditions of Alabama football.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

You know, on an Alabama football Saturday, more than 100,000 people fill this stadium. They wear the same colors, they sing the same songs, they stand for the same traditions, and complete strangers begin to high-five each other.

LISA JONES:

Yes, and when Alabama wins, listen closely to what they say: "We won," not "they won." "We won." Most of us never took the field. So how does a football team become so connected to our own identity that its victories can actually feel like our victories?

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

That's so true. And, you know, there's actually science behind all of this. So today, we're using Alabama football to explore something bigger than football. What can being a fan teach us about connection, memory, media, and ultimately about ourselves?

LISA JONES:

I'm Lisa Jones.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

And I'm Johnnie Aycock. This is BrightPath.

LISA JONES:

And our guest has spent much of his career studying exactly those questions. Dr. Andrew C. Billings is the Ronald Reagan Chair of Broadcasting and Associate Dean for Faculty in the College of Communication and Information Sciences at the University of Alabama. Roll Tide! He's the co-director of the Beyond Sports Initiative and Editor-in-Chief of Communication & Sport. Dr. Billings, welcome to the BrightPath studio.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

It's great to be with you.

LISA JONES:

So happy to see you. Considering where we're sitting today, I can't imagine a better place for this conversation. So, if it's okay with you, I want to dive right in. Let's begin with those two little words: "We won." Most fans didn't throw a pass or make a tackle, right? I mean, they didn't step foot on the field. Yet that identification for them, it's real, right? I mean, it's real. What happens psychologically, Andy, that allows a team to become part of our own identity until they become "we"?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Well, there's actually even a term for it that we use in scholarship. It's called BIRGing, which stands for Basking in Reflected Glory.

LISA JONES:

Wow!

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Basically, it's that assumption that you had a choice which team you wanted to be a fan of, who you wanted to follow, who you wanted to invest your time in. So when you say, "We won," it is confirmation that, yes, I chose the right team. Yes, it was worth it to spend all that money on tickets, on tailgating, on the apparel. It was all worth it because I made the right decision, and my team is better than your team. Therefore, we're all in it together.

LISA JONES:

The validation of sorts, right?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Sure, sure. Now, there are other sides of that, though. We have other terms. I won't take you down the full list because there's quite a bit. But, for instance, when you lose, it's called CORFing, or Cutting Off Reflected Failure.

LISA JONES:

Oh.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

If you've had enough and said, "Hey, I'm no longer going to be invested in this team," it's called COFFing, which is Cutting Off Future Failure.

And then, actually, I worked with a group of colleagues a few years ago, and we coined a new term called GORFing, which was Glory Out of Rivals' Failure.

So there is a lot of joy you can get as an Alabama fan watching Auburn lose. There are jokes that you can say about that, whatever it is. And so your team is not just an island, and either they won or they lost. You have all of these other affiliations that inform that decision, and you can get a lot of joy out of your team not playing, being on a bye week, and watching your least favorite team lose.

LISA JONES:

It's like a big, giant soap opera.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Well, and it sounds like you get joy out of creating these terms.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Yes, yes, absolutely. But we have to have something to explain it. And there are very few things in society that we all kind of follow in the same way. At this point, we don't have as many social things. Even our restaurants, lots of times, we're DoorDashing and taking it home.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Yes.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Our media, largely. Yes, we still want to watch TV and movies, but it's all at a different place and time. I was talking to someone recently and mentioned the TV show Breaking Bad, and they're like, "Don't tell me, I haven't watched it yet." And I'm like, "It finished 12 or 13 years ago."

But if the game happens tonight, it's still fully okay to discuss it the next morning, and no one can say, "Don't tell me." So it's very much in the moment, and people want something in the moment. They want community.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Andy, I want to go back. The very first term was it BIRGing? BIRGing? And what was that again?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Basking in Reflected Glory.

LISA JONES:

And the one where you're done with your team and you're taking your hat off and throwing it in the dirt. What was that one?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Cutting Off Reflected Failure. My favorite was I talked to a Chicago Cubs fan who had had enough in 2015, one year before they finally won the World Series.

LISA JONES:

Oh, that hurts me for him.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

But he's like, "Look, I'm out. I'm not doing this anymore." And sure enough, as soon as he said, "I'm out," the Cubs said, "Okay, we're here to play."

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Isn't that funny?

LISA JONES:

Oh, the emotional turmoil. Can you imagine?

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

The psychology behind this? The science behind this? You must have one of the most fascinating careers I can think of.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Well, I mean, Basking in Reflected Glory can be applied outside of sports or in other ways. So certainly, part of our problems we have with youth sports is the desire to bask in reflected glory from your child doing well. You didn't do it, but the child did, and so that leads to a lot of pressure.

But we have it in a lot of ways. It can be in watching a close friend do well or seeing, "Oh, my gosh, they made it big time. I was in class with this person who became a celebrity." All of it kind of feeds into this notion of, "I am adjacent to success, and that makes me feel good."

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

You create a question for me, yeah, by talking about this, because understand the individual fan, but let's widen it. You were doing that as we were talking. Alabama football, for example, has been shaped by generations of families, legendary coaches, championships, traditions, and you've studied sports fandom all over the world. We know that. But what helps explain why Alabama football has become such a powerful cultural institution?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

You know, there are lots of different theories for that. There are theories that especially Alabama wasn't doing overly well as a state at the time that Alabama football really rose to prominence, and so it was the notion of, "This is something we can all rally around."

One of my colleagues, Lars Anderson, once wrote an article and had a statistic that was interesting: that there were more atheists in Alabama than there were people who didn't have an affiliation or a feeling toward Alabama or Auburn in sports. So there aren't that many atheists down here in Alabama, but there's even fewer people who have zero opinion on Alabama-Auburn.

So I think it's partly that. I actually think part of it is not having any major professional teams here, so you have a lot of people who don't really have divided loyalty that you might have, let's say, up the road at Georgia Tech, where you have to decide where you're going to spend your dollars. Is it going to be on the Falcons, the Hawks, the Braves, or Georgia Tech?

Here, unless you want to travel a few hours, this is the main game in town, and so people will flock to it.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

And just a follow-up question: the generational influence. For example, my father and my granddad were loyal Alabama fans, and I sat next to them while they were watching the game. I was just a little kid, but all of a sudden, it's inbred in me.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

And because so much changes over the course of time, it gives you a way to explain, "Here's how the world worked way back when."

You know, explaining to my children that when I was in elementary school, the NBA Finals was still shown on tape delay after the 10 o'clock news. That seems so foreign to them.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

It does.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

But being able to kind of interpret the differences, or even when we talk about national titles, Bear Bryant had six here, and Saban had six here, and obviously, one at a school that will not be named here. But even then, you have to say, well, back with Bear Bryant, we had multiple national champions. We had different polls and different ways of determining a champion. Whereas Saban's were all the one and only champion in college football because of the structure there.

Being able to explain that through generations is really useful and gives people who might not have that much to talk about sometimes a means for doing that.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Amazing, isn't it?

LISA JONES:

True. But, you know, that kind of brings me to this. I want to talk about the science of belonging, Andy. At a time when loneliness and disconnection are increasingly part of the conversation, sports can still bring people together. And the thing is, sports give us common ground, like rituals and community. So sometimes they simply give us a reason to even call somebody we haven't talked to all week.

So here's the question, Andy: What does research tell us about the role sports fandom can play in creating a genuine sense of human connection and belonging?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Yeah, it goes in a number of different ways. So the ability to bear witness to anything at the same time and place is very compelling to people. It is the case with sports. It's the most important thing in the world at 2:30 on a Saturday, and by 8 o'clock, you're certainly not interested in watching. You know, if you missed it, you missed it. You probably aren't sitting down and watching the whole thing. You just want to hear the score.

But there is that notion of this is something everyone flocks to. In your intro, you talked about how you might be high-fiving strangers. It used to even be back when we had a lot more general admission: sit wherever you want. A millionaire might be sitting next to a person with very little cash to their name.

Now it's a little bit more siloed. The experience, even at Bryant-Denny, can be very different from up at the top of the top deck in the heat, as opposed to some of the luxury suites that they have now. But it's still that notion of we want to bear witness at the same time.

I think a lot of the desire for community even can explain something like fantasy sports, which currently one in three American males participates in fantasy football.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

How many?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

One in three. So a third of the population has a fantasy team.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

That's extraordinary.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Now, it's very white. It's very male, for a reason. I can try to explain, but especially there's that desire to have this cluster of people. You have something in common, even if it matters zero to anyone else outside of your fantasy league. But it's a common language, and it gives people something that they can bond over.

I still have a fantasy league from when I was in grad school in 1995, and so we've done over 30 years together. So you share stories, and one person battled cancer, and several have since retired because they were—I think I'm the youngest one in the league—and it gives you that common thread that people are looking for.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Let me kind of take a little bit of a left turn off of that.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Sure.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

And we talked a little bit about the generational influence. This is kind of an off-the-wall question, probably. But how does memory play into all of this?

For example, a game I saw in 1972, I still remember it, and it had an influence on the way I think. Does memory play a part? It doesn't have to be generational, but maybe it was an experience, a memorable time that made me an Alabama fan, or made me an Auburn fan, or made me a whoever fan. Does that play into this process, the way we think about sports?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Absolutely. One of my favorite quotes that I'll sometimes use regarding memory comes from the New York Times writer David Carr, who said, "Memory can change the shape of a room; it can change the color of a car."

LISA JONES:

Wow

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

And what I mean there is, lots of times you think it's crystal clear what you witnessed, and then you go back and you're like, "Okay, it was different than what I remembered."

But there's that ability to kind of mark your place in time. You can say, "I remember where I sat in the stadium when that kick was blocked," or something like that.

And the only equivalent we've really found within the scientific realm is music. Lots of times, a given song, the first time you hear it, evokes a place or a restaurant or person by a locker in high school, whatever it is. Music can do some of the same work that sports does with us.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

So sports has that same psychological effect on us, right?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

And also, it's useful because it's so constant. It's that notion that we don't know how many students will be at the University of Alabama 20 or 30 years from now. We don't even know what majors will look like. We don't know what AI will do to the economy and to the workforce, but we'd be pretty stunned if Bryant-Denny Stadium wasn't full of 100,000 people on a given Saturday.

That is something that would really surprise us.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Our economy would be surprised. We would be.

LISA JONES:

And speaking of that, what about rivalries? Like, let's just say, I don't know, Auburn-Alabama. Can we talk about the science of rivalries just a little bit, Andy?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Yeah. In general, just like a good book, to have a protagonist, you have to have an antagonist. And so there needs to be a path to success, but success has to be hard. It has to be earned, and so having a point of comparison is really useful.

So I'm working on a book with two colleagues right now, including Keenan Brown, who is my co-director here with the Beyond Sports Initiative, and we've asked a lot of A/B questions in college football.

And so, for instance, we asked this nationally, not just Alabama fans. We said, "You've got a choice. Choice A: Your team goes 11 and 1, but your loss is to your team's rival, your only loss there. Or your team goes 9 and 3, but beats your rival."

LISA JONES:

That is a cruel, cruel, cruel question!

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Oh, we had a lot of them. We had a lot of really interesting questions there because we're trying to get into the psychology of it. And what we found was a slight majority preferred 9 and 3.

LISA JONES:

Ooouu.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

And it's interesting to us because we were building it all on prospect theory, which is the notion that basically a gain feels only half as good as a loss.

LISA JONES:

Wait, wait. Say that again.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

So basically, the joy you feel from gaining $100 is roughly the equivalent of the loss of $50. So you feel the loss twice as profoundly.

This has been applied in economics. It explains things like why you don't ask out the person on a date that you wanted to. It explains insurance deductibles and things like that. That notion that I'm not going to do this because the loss is too painful.

And yet here you have a sports scenario where we're saying you're going to have triple the number of losses, and you still say, "I'll still sign up for that as long as we beat our rival." That's powerful.

LISA JONES:

It is powerful. And to that point, in speaking of protagonists and antagonists, "Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger."

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Yeah.

LISA JONES:

What a genius, genius, genius fundraising initiative! Isn't it amazing? I mean, because in reality, everybody wins, right? In essence, we are gathering food on campus at the University of Alabama, places around town, and I imagine the same way at Auburn. There are collection bins for food, and there can be monetary donations. This is all to benefit the Food Bank of West Alabama.

And I've got to give kudos to—I don't know who came up with this initiative—but it's one of the most brilliant things because I want to win at all costs. We've got to beat the other team, right? Because they are the antagonists.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Well, and it's interesting, too. It's a wonderful program. It's a tide that lifts all boats. It also works really well for Alabama because we have about 15,000 more students that can help work on that than Auburn can. So we've got a built-in advantage for who can win that challenge.

But you're right. Yes, it's the kind of thing—

LISA JONES:

bragging rights are bragging rights, right?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

That's right.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Yeah, except Auburn has won the last four years. Why is that?

LISA JONES:

Johnnie, we're gonna put you in timeout over here, right by the studio.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

I think because Alabama had won just about every single year before that, and so they made it a priority where we kind of took it for granted... Coasted

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Andy, let me ask you another question. I understand the fandom, the emotional tie to your university if you went there. But what I find extremely interesting, and I would love to hear the psychology of this from you, is that many of the fans that are the most adamant didn't attend either Alabama or Auburn. How does that psychology work? What creates that kind of allegiance and commitment and dedication?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

I even had a doctoral student, I'm gonna say six years ago, who did his dissertation on this, the origin of fandom. We especially found the top predictor was that it was inherited from your family.

So even if you didn't go there, maybe your parents did, maybe your grandparents did, or maybe it's simply your parents decided we're a fan of this team. Or they decide, for whatever reason, "I'm going to choose a team to follow because I like football and I haven't gone to any college, but I want in on this phenomenon." And so you choose a team that you're going to follow.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Yeah, So in this state, it also seems to be a geographic influence. Yeah, I grew up in Montgomery. You tend to be more Auburn. If you grew up in, say, Birmingham, you tend to be Alabama. And so there is a geographic influence, I assume, too. But that all works on the same factors you've talked about: our memory, our generational influence. So this is all part of that process of belonging.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

It completely is, and once again, it goes back to community. So many times you have those clusters. If you don't necessarily have skin in the game, you're going to go toward where the party is or where the tailgate is or something. So if the majority of people in your neighborhood are Auburn or Alabama fans, then you might lean that way so you can be part of the fun.

For me, my wife and I both graduated from Indiana University, so we had this amazing year last year. There were just a handful of other people that we knew either came from Indiana or had a PhD within our college, but we bonded over that. Those were some group texts. There were some things going, because you're looking for a cluster of people you can share.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Yeah

LISA JONES:

As excited as we get as fans about our allegiances and antagonists and protagonists, we care deeply about the teams and athletes. It can be easy to forget that the people performing for us carry pressures we may never see. Think about how much pressure is on that field, right? If we're all acting like this, you know.

So your work, Andy, has explored mental health in sports media. Here's the question: How is sports media changing the way we understand athletes' mental health?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

It's been interesting because, yeah, I did a book on this actually during the pandemic with Dr. Scott Parrott. We interviewed a number of athletes, everyone from Michael Phelps on down to people you might not know as well.

And really, it's that feeling of if a prominent athlete can be struggling with this, then I can reveal that I'm working on this as normal.

LISA JONES:

It normalizes it.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

So, yeah, it's been normalized. There are lots of stigmas that come with sports that make it hard to release that.

I remember I talked to Karen Kraus, who was at the New York Times at the time, and she was talking about when Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open, basically on a broken leg. And they're like, "Why didn't you disclose this?" He's like, "I didn't want anyone else to know I was in pain."

It's an individual sport, you know, and it's not like they could take advantage or sweep the leg like in The Karate Kid.

LISA JONES:

Good point.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS: But yet that was it. And then something else that really was interesting was a lot of athletes feel like, "Well, I'm living a lot of people's dream. How dare I not seem grateful?"

LISA JONES:

Oh, I didn't even think about it that way.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

So, for instance, when we looked at Kevin Love, NBA player Kevin Love had a disclosure about having panic attacks during a game, and he wrote about it on The Players' Tribune.

The responses that we looked at on social media, there were some that were, "You've got 33 million reasons not to be sad," you know, and things like that.

It was the notion that the fame, the celebrity, the money, all should cure their ills. And I think it comes from people who don't have those things and imagine, "If I just had more money, if I were just famous, life would be so much easier." It's of course not; it doesn't work.

But it was really interesting to talk to, for instance, Gracie Gold. She was a great interview. She's a figure skater for the United States and had some comments on her weight. She was trying to explain it herself to say, for her, it wasn't an eating disorder or anything, but it was, "I am trying to lose weight because I want to be lighter to fly through the air and to do the triple axel."

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Well, these folks, they're human, too.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Oh, absolutely.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

You know, so you used the term a while ago, "skin in the game," which creates a question for me. When money enters the relationship, the emotional relationship with sports—gambling, fantasy football—I think fits that category, probably. What happens emotionally? I mean, the gambling, the money. I mean, you're really now into not only a deep commitment to your team and beating the rival, now you've got money in the game. What changes in the emotional psychology?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

It is amazing the number of puzzles that, especially in professional sports, because that's where most of the fantasy work is done, people will play through in their heads.

So let's say on a given Sunday, you have a favorite NFL team. You're in three fantasy leagues, and you've got a bet placed on the game. The size of the bet tends to dictate where that fits in with the hierarchy.

But for most fans, we've asked the question before: Would you prefer, for instance, a win by your NFL team, a win by your top fantasy team, or—and then we had three different options—a $10 win on a $10 bet, a $100 bet, and a $1,000 bet?

$10 finishes last in the scenarios amongst those three. Once you get to $100, then it becomes very close to first, and obviously, with $1,000, you don't care at all about anything else. You want that money!

So it's an interesting crosshatch of things where you'll say, "Okay, yeah, I want my team to win, but I wouldn't mind if the other team scores. I wouldn't mind if it's their tight end because that would help my fantasy team." And so it's really complex.

LISA JONES:

It is complex. And, you know, it makes me wonder about fans in Bryant-Denny watching the field and also checking all those stats and replays and texts and reactions online. Has that constant second-screen connection changed what it means to experience a game together? Are we actually present and actually living it anymore?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

It's interesting because when that first came to be, when fantasy started to become more prominent, right? I mean, it got prominent in the '90s, and then it really exploded once there were mobile apps.

And a lot of stadiums decided, "Okay, we're going to open up fantasy football lounges and bars or things at the stadium," and they really didn't work because the goal was, if you're going all the way into the stadium and dealing with parking and everything, you still want to be in your seat watching the game. And you want to be able to follow it right there on your phone.

You don't want to be in the stadium but not really watching anymore.

So it's been an interesting evolution to see. But yes, there's second-screen use, and then there's social TV. And social TV is if you're using two screens to consume the same thing.

LISA JONES:

But are you bonding with the people you're with as you're doing all of that?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Depends. If the second screen is a group text, you sure are. If the second screen is to place a bet or to see if you can cash out on that bet, then probably not.

LISA JONES:

But what if somebody's sitting right next to you?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS: Oh, yeah, no, you can see that all the time, too.

And I took my sons to a World Cup game in Atlanta, and I was amazed by the number of people who—they just seemed happy just to be able to document it. They just wanted the pictures. They wanted a livestream. Sure, they cared whether it was Spain versus Cape Verde. They cared who won, but there were a whole lot of people who cared even more about being able to say, "I was there."

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Andy, I'm gonna slip in a quick question because we're almost out of time. If I went to Bryant-Denny Stadium, 100,000 people watching a football game between Alabama and whoever, and I only watched the crowd—never watched the game, only watched the crowd—what would I learn?

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

You would learn such different things depending on whether it's the fourth quarter against, let's say, LSU, as opposed to the first quarter against North Texas.

Those are different crowds with different price points, often with different times of day. I'm picturing one during the day and one at night. One, the crowd would be highly invested. The other, they'd be along for the ride and kind of upset, even if we're only ahead by 20 points at the half.

It depends so much on those circumstances that you can learn a new lesson every week.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Yeah, so we can learn a little bit about being human, I suspect.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

Oh, absolutely. That's absolutely, and what you're willing to completely focus your time on.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

Yeah. Great answer. I just thought that was just a cool idea, because we get so invested. But anyway, well, we're kind of at the end. Andy, first of all, thank you so much for being with us, helping us all kind of learn a little bit about the science and humanity behind our sports and our favorite football team. So, thank you so much for coming to see us.

LISA JONES:

Yes, and just quickly, what's the one idea you hope people remember long after this conversation is over? Just really quickly.

DR. ANDREW C. BILLINGS:

My elevator pitch tends to be: I study sports when it's not just about sports. It's about values. It's about culture. It's about what we prioritize and what we're willing to invest our time and money into.

LISA JONES:

And on that note, Andy, thank you so much for joining us on BrightPath today. For Johnnie Aycock, I'm Lisa Jones, and this is BrightPath.

JOHNNIE AYCOCK:

BrightPath is made possible in part by our partners at Alabama Public Radio and by the music of Matt Jones, whose song "This Place" sets the tone for our journey.

Thank you.

