You’ve probably seen the videos. Tourists meeting mountain gorillas in the jungles of Rwanda. It’s usually some middle-aged white guy in rain gear, camera up, frozen solid, while a juvenile gorilla tugs at his sleeve and sniffs his hair. Trip of a lifetime. And from behind the camera you hear the guide whisper, “Be perfectly still.” Because just behind the tourist sits the silverback. Three hundred and fifty pounds of dad. Watching. One sudden move, one gesture that looks like a threat to that baby, and the tourist won’t know what hit him until he sees the silverback loping off into the jungle carrying his arm. Still in the rain jacket.

I watched one of these videos recently and thought, I know that guy. Not the tourist. The gorilla. Not long ago I was inducted into an organization. You can’t just join. You’re nominated, you’re voted on, you’re invited. It’s an honor. And there are rules, the written bylaws and the unwritten traditions, and there’s a silverback who guards them. Every organization has one. He’s been a member since the early days, and he wants you to know it. He wants you to know his influence. He’s the sergeant at arms, the historian, the keeper of the flame, whether anybody appointed him or not. And when new initiates arrive, he does what silverbacks do. He beats his chest. He shakes the branches. He runs in circles making horrifying noises. “Do you have any idea what this organization means?” Nobody answers. Nobody’s supposed to.

In the jungle, the silverback is dangerous. In a ceremony, he’s just loud. Be perfectly still and he’ll go away. The longtime members lean back and watch, amused. They’ve seen this show. Every group of men, given enough time, produces a silverback. It’s a vacuum that has to be filled. I know because I’ve seen it plenty. I’m older than the other initiates. Too old, frankly, to be doing this stuff. They call me “the greybeard.” I dropped my chin to my chest when I heard it. It’s accurate, maybe too accurate. Which made it sting a good bit.

But greybeards know things. They know that silverbacks come. That they’re loud. That they’re mostly harmless. Don’t let them catch you rolling your eyes. And remember, the members already voted. They wanted you. The chest-beating is theater. So I stood there. Perfectly still. Hands at my sides. Not drawing attention. And somewhere in the middle of it I had a strange thought. Who will fill the vacuum when this silverback is gone? It will be somebody older. Somebody who’s been around. Somebody who’s sure he knows how things ought to be done. Somebody with a grey beard.

Twenty years from now some young initiate will stand in that same room, perfectly still, while I beat my chest and shake the branches. And he’ll glance at the other new guys and roll his eyes.

Maybe I’ll have the good sense to act like I didn’t see it.

I’m Cam Marston, and I’m just trying to Keep It Real.