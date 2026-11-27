Greetings, everyone. Ebeneezer Scrooge here. Like every red-blooded American, you’re probably spending gobs of money today on Black Friday deals while sipping coffee in the morning or watching football in the afternoon, likely using lists of the gifts your family has given you of the things they want for Christmas. There’s little guessing or hope or surprise in Christmas much anymore, what with the lists we ask of our friends and family. It’s a shame. It makes the moments opening gifts almost anti-climactic. No surprises. We spend lots of time and money in our world today preventing surprises, thinking that life is better without them. From gender reveal events broadcast across social media, to knowing exactly what’s under the tree for all of us, to a new one I heard recently – telling one’s soon to be fiancé when and where the proposal will happen and having family and friends and professional photographers on hand to capture the perfectly scripted “spontaneity” of it all. Scrooge gets disappointed. We’re better than this. Surprises are a too great part of life to systematically eliminate them. I’m certain many of your favorite memories are when things didn’t go as planned, yet we work to prevent the unexpected. It’s a shame.

My friend sent photos a couple weeks ago of his house fully decorated for Christmas. If you do the math, that was early November. His wife loves Christmas, and she wanted to get it started early so in the first week in November he dutifully went into the attic, pulled out the decorations and by later that day, the house was ready for Christmas before all the Halloween decorations were put away, and no thought had yet been given to Thanksgiving. No one cares, but Scrooge disapproves. How can a holiday or a holiday season be special if it lasts for sixty days or more? It requires a fake Christmas tree, of course, which Scrooge has issues with. My rule in my home, which is ignored and ridiculed, is that Christmas can’t be acknowledged until the days in December have two digits in them. My wife and children laugh until their sides hurt when I try to enforce this rule. They plow right past me with their own plans and launch into the Christmas season way too early, leaving me bitter and confused and muttering in the corner.

The retailers are to blame, of course. They begin promoting Christmas around July the fourth. The communists certainly have something to do with it as well and global warming and the national debt and kid’s fashions today and today’s pop music and reality tv and red food die. It’s all somehow part of a master plan to push Christmas earlier and earlier each year. How can anything be special if it’s anticipated and rehearsed and planned to the last detail for nearly a quarter of the year? Scrooge doesn’t know, but he knows when he’s been beat, and he knows that he’d better button his lip and get in line, or he’ll be sleeping outside when Santa shows up with exactly what he’s asked for.

I’m Ebenezer Scrooge, and I’m just trying to Keep It Real.