"Yes, chef!" Birmingham Food Network star dishes on TV shows, pickled shrimp & spills a confession

Quick-Fire Quips is a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama! In this episode, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors talks with a Birmingham native, chef and author who's been both a judge and a contestant on different Food Network shows – Martie Duncan.

MartieDuncan.com

Baillee: Hey, Martie!

Martie: Hey, Baillee. How are you?

Baillee: I'm doing great! Glad to have you on. Tell me about your book, The Alabama 100: Best Recipes, Restaurants & Road Trips.

Martie: Well, the Alabama 100 is the latest in my series of books. This is the fifth book, and this was done in conjunction with the Alabama Tourism Department for the Year of Alabama Food Campaign, which concluded in December.

I got on basically a tour of the whole state. I went to as many restaurants as I could... There's a two-day getaway guide. I put in where I like to stay and where I eat in all these different cities. That, plus the 100 recipes, that's what makes it The Alabama 100.

Baillee: Can you talk about your experience on the Food Network? You've done a bunch of different shows. You've met a lot of pretty well-known names in the culinary world. What's that been like?

Martie Knows Parties- Martie Duncan / Facebook Martie Duncan pictured with Guy Fieri

Martie: I never intended to be on Food Network for any reason, but I met Guy Fieri 100% by chance. He walked up to me at a hotel and tapped me on the shoulder. He thought I was the valet, and I just laughed. Then he said, "Well, what are you doing here?" I said, "I'm doing the same event you're doing."

We chatted for a minute, and he said, "Well, I'm going to come watch you." He did. Afterwards, he said, "Why aren't you on Food Network?" I said, "I don't know how to get on Food Network. I've never thought about it, really."

I bumped into him from time to time over the years, and he would say, "I'm telling you got to do it." So, one day I just did, and it's been wonderful, because I've made some lifelong friends. To have the ability to connect with chefs on the level of Bobby Flay or Michael Simon or Guy... that's been a huge blessing.

Baillee: Now that introductions are out of the way, let's get you warmed up to answer the questionnaire. To do that, I want you to say Quick-Fire Quips, three times fast.

Martie: (laughs) OK! Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips.

Baillee: Very nice! Here we go. First question, what is the first word that comes to mind when you hear Alabama?

Martie: Home.

Baillee: What is a Southern phrase that you say a lot?

Martie: I absolutely love Southern sayings! It's my favorite thing about living here... Fixin' to, because I'm always fixin' to. I don't know if I ever quite get there, but yeah, I'm always fixing to.

Experience the Oyster at The Hangout - A Seafood Festival / Facebook

Baillee: Next question, what's a bad stereotype or something that people get wrong about Alabama?

Martie: Don't get me started... I ran the Oyster Cook-Off for The Hangout for many years, and I invited a lot of Food Network chefs down. When they would get here, they're like, "What? There's a beach. What do you mean there's a beach?"

Like, yeah, we have a Gulf Coast! Are you kidding me? It's a beautiful place with nice people. Why wouldn't you want to come here?

Baillee: What is your go-to dish to make and bring to a potluck and why?

Martie: Well, it will depend on the season. If it's the cooler weather, I love to bring pickled shrimp to something... On Food Network Star, when I did that show, in the very last episode, I did pickled shrimp.

I made it on the show because it signifies, to me, an Alabama dish. It is easy to make, and it is one of those great make ahead things.

Baillee: We are in the summer, and of course, summer in Alabama means tomatoes. What is your ideal way to make a tomato sandwich?

Martie: Okay, so I post this every year (on social media). It's always a question. Toasted or untoasted? Thin slices or thick slices? What kind of mayo?

Baillee: That's the important thing: mayo!

Budget Byte

Marie: I like white bread untoasted, if the bread is super fresh. If the bread isn't super fresh, then I'm not going to toast it... But I tend to only toast the outside. That way, I still have a little bit of soft bread touching the tomato, and I like that better than crispy bread, toasted on both sides.

MartieDuncan.com Martie Duncan pictured with Alton Brown

My mom always used Bama Mayonnaise, and if I can find it, I use that. But my runner up, or new-found favorite over the last 10 years or so, would be Duke's. Then, of course, salt and pepper.

Baillee: Next question: do you have any superstitions or irrational fears?

Martie: I'll have a lot.

Baillee: Let's hear them! (laughs)

Martie: You don't have enough time! I'm scared of squirrels. One time, I was coming back from the beach and a squirrel jumped off a table and started chasing me!

It chased me around the parking lot for a good 15 minutes before I could get somebody to help me... It got on the wheel well my car and hissed at me!

Baillee: Oh, goodness!

Marie: Other things... I am always afraid that somebody's going to put mushrooms in my food. This is a confession. I've never told anybody I don't like mushrooms.

(Marie and Baillee laugh)

Baillee: I would say I'm not going to tell anybody, but...

Martie: I think it's too late. Yeah, it's too late. I've let the cat out of the bag. ! don't like them, and I am terrified of eating one. I don't know why!

Baillee: Some people just don't like them, and that's okay.

MartieDuncan.com

Marie: It's the texture.

Baillee: So, here is our last question, what does Alabama need?

Martie: Oh, gosh, that's tough. We have so many great things. I have a whole book dedicated to all the great things we have in Alabama. It's called Sweet Home Alabama: Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip.

We have the Huntsville Space and Rocket (Center). Then you go to Muscle Shoals, and we have all the music. We have mountains, we have beaches, we have beautiful lakes and we have the nicest people! I think we have a lot more than people realize.

Baillee: That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips, a speedy questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the state of Alabama.

That was Birmingham native chef and author, Martie Duncan. I'm your host. Baillee Majors.

Keep up with Martie Duncan on all of her socials!

- Instagram

- Facebook

- Website

Don't forget to check out Alabama Public Radio on Facebook and Instagram for more Quick-Fire Quips!

Local support is provided by JMF Technologies. Check out the company on Facebook and Instagram.