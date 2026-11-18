Quick-Fire Quips is a questionnaire where we get to know people who stand out in the State of Alabama! Today, Alabama Public Radio host Baillee Majors talks with Mendel Graber, director of the Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Facebook: Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Baillee: Hey, Mendel. How are you?

Mendel: Hi, Baillee. I'm doing great. It's a beautiful day. How are you?

Baillee: I'm doing great. Also enjoying this beautiful day. Well, Mendel, tell me, what do you do? What is your job?

Mendel: I support a great team of people who keep the Alabama Aquarium humming with life. Both in our tanks and the people who come to see them.

Baillee: What is your favorite part of the job?

Mendel: I really love to learn. And I've been here at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab for 24 years, and it's always been my favorite part of the various jobs that I've had here at the Sea Lab is, I get to learn, learn new things all the time, and I get to share those things with people.

Baillee: What is a must-see attraction for anyone coming to the aquarium?

Mendel: Oh, well, there are a lot! My favorite thing to watch is the octopus. I love to just watch the octopus. The way it moves, the way it observes, it shows curiosity, and it's got kind of fascinating abilities to use its suction cups and arms to stick to even the surface tension of the water. Really fascinating to watch.

disl.edu Up close with an octopus!

Baillee: What touch tank animal would you say has the biggest personality?

Mendel: I'd say our cownose rays... They kind of school around at the surface and swim up where people can touch them and kind of come to the side and interact with people.

Baillee: What I've always liked about stingrays is they kind of look like ravioli.

Mendel: I never thought about that before, but I like that.

Baillee: We'll talk more about the aquarium in just a moment. Now the introductions are done, let's get you warmed up to answer the questionnaire. And to do that, I want you to say Quick-Fire Quips three times, fast.

Mendel: Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips, Quick-Fire Quips.

Baillee: You got it. Perfect! Here's the first question. What comes to mind when you hear Alabama?

Mendel: The Beautiful.

Baillee: What is your favorite thing about living in Alabama?

Mendel: The natural diversity. So the different species diversity—plants, animals, and other species—and also ecosystem diversity.

We've got the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in North Alabama. I grew up in North Alabama, and the forests and hills and the rocks and the caves up in North Alabama.

Encyclopedia of Alabama / Dan Brothers The Mobile-Tensaw Delta lies in a river valley north of Mobile Bay. It is fed by the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers and is home to diverse wildlife habitats.

Then the Black Belt farther south, and then the coast. And we have some major natural areas that are preserved, which is fantastic: the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta, national forests, and wonderful state parks. So the natural diversity of species and of the different big ecosystem types.

Baillee: Absolutely! What is something you don't like about living in Alabama?

Mendel: Sometimes the heat and humidity is kind of oppressive. But I gotta say, I don't think I'd change that.

I had a trip out West a few years into living here on the coast, and it was so arid, and I felt like I couldn't breathe in the desert air. And I was so relieved to get back to the humidity. So I don't spend as much time hating the humidity now as I used to.

Baillee: That's so funny! What is a bad stereotype or something that people get wrong about Alabama?

Mendel: The southern drawl is still associated with ignorance or unintelligence, and I would do away with that stereotype if I could.

Baillee: What about a hidden gem in your area that more people should know about?

Mendel: Well, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, of course.

Baillee: Of course! For a lot of different reasons.

Dauphin Island Sea Lab / disl.edu The Dauphin Island Sea Lab is located on the eastern end of Dauphin Island

Mendel: I think that a lot of people in Alabama don't know that it exists. It's a wonderful state resource that is the Marine Education and Research Institute for the state of Alabama. Ee serve the public, and I want everyone in the state to know about the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Baillee: Your love of nature led you to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, as you mentioned earlier, first as a high school student, then as an undergrad, then as an educator, now as the aquarium director. Why couldn't you stay away?

Mendel: Well, I mentioned earlier that I really love to learn, and this is a place where the whole reason for being is learning. We're always learning things—and also, importantly, we're right here in the environment.

I'm looking out my window right now at Mobile Bay. We're uniquely positioned right on the eastern tip of a narrow island between Mobile Bay and the Gulf. I could walk outside, turn around in a circle, and see the Gulf and beaches on one side, and the estuary—Mobile Bay—on the other.

Photo provided by Mendel Graeber Science at sea! Mendel Graeber aboard the R/V Pelican during an expedition off the Louisiana Shelf.

We can leave the aquarium and the Sea Lab, and within a five-minute drive, be in completely different environments: from salt marshes to the estuary, to the beach and the maritime forest.

Within just an hour's drive, we can be in several other natural areas and ecosystems. I really love being immersed in a place of learning and in nature.

Baillee: What is one lesson you learned during the Discovery Hall summer program while you were a teenager that you still use today?

Mendel: I have always loved learning, but I think one of the things that I learned to appreciate is the value of looking for things we don't know.

So people will ask us things all the time. Not only do we here at the lab love learning, but people come to us because they love to learn. And so we get questions all the time, and often we don't know the answers to those questions.

Not only have I worked here as an educator for a long time, but I have helped train our docents and more junior educators. One of the things that I always emphasize is that it's okay not to know things. It's okay. In fact, not only is it okay not to know things, but I would argue that maybe it's something worth celebrating. Here we're always looking for questions we don't know the answers to and seeking to address those questions.

Dauphin Island Sea Lab / disl.edu The Discovery Hall Programs offer a variety of programs for all ages during the summer, ranging from single-day programs to residential camps and academic courses.

I think that's one of the things that was—that idea was kind of introduced to me during my time here as a high school student at the Discovery Hall programs.

Baillee: I love that. It's refreshing to hear too, because I think there's a stigma, especially when you're in a profession for a long time, that if you don't know the answers, then you're not educated, or how can you not know that because that's your career?

If you had to pick one aquatic creature that best represents your personality, what would it be?

Mendel: Maybe an octopus. They're kind of homebodies, and they're curious.

Baillee: What is a marine biology myth from movies like Jaws or Finding Nemo that you have to debunk for visitors?

Mendel: That jellyfish shock. Jellyfish have stinging cells that are like a physical barb with venom, but they're commonly represented in a lot of cartoons as shocking. So if you think about Marlin swimming through the jellyfish, there's kind of the representation of that buzzing, jolting. They don't shock, they sting.

Baillee: What has been the best and most challenging part of broadcasting live ocean research aboard the research vessel Pelican?

Mendel: Well, we had to set up mobile Wi-Fi so that I could stream. There's only so much bandwidth you can have on a ship. It's shared, so the captain is using it and the researchers are using it. So, I had to schedule an appropriate time when I could take up some of that bandwidth. And they moved the repeater, the signal, for me out onto the deck of the boat. But I'd say that was a hurdle, but it wasn't too difficult to overcome with some advancements with the satellite technology on the ships now.

But I'm not a very good camera person, so trying to walk on a ship—I could walk on a ship okay—but when you combine that with trying to talk, trying to walk and talk to an interview subject and also handle a camera, that's probably the most challenging part for me.

disl.edu R/V Pelican

Baillee: I watch a few of the videos and just kind of seeing inside the vessel and just all the cool stuff, I'm like, "Oh, that's really neat!" You talked about the challenging part. What was the best part for you?

Mendel: I was really excited to be able to actually live stream from the ship because I think it's so cool to be able to bring people into that environment and sort of see the lab and be able to take a tour around and see all the different spaces on the ship and in relation with the water and the work being done and just get a feel for what it's like being out there.

Baillee: I love any kind of behind-the-scenes content! Which format do you enjoy working more: Boardwalk Talks or Sea Lab Sidebar Series?

Mendel: I like the Boardwalk Talks because I'm talking to someone. The Boardwalk Talks are informal chats with researchers or with the educators here at the lab or technicians. I really enjoy talking to them and learning about what they're doing in their labs and hearing about the research that they're doing.

Baillee: Awesome. What's the most unusual beach artifact that someone has brought to you and asked, "What is this?"

Mendel: Well, I get a lot of things. I get pieces of things. Sometimes I get photographs; people bring photographs to us and ask us to identify things.

I love a mystery, but something that's kind of unusual and a little astonishing—I haven't seen it in a while, but for a while I was regularly getting, when I would have kids out in the field or people out in the field at the marsh, they would bring me these little things that looked a little bit like sea cucumbers and ask me, "What is this?"

It was nutria poop.

Baillee: Oh my gosh. That's so funny! What is the coolest or most unexpected thing that you've seen in the wild?

Mendel: Well, I've seen a lot of cool things in the wild when I've traveled, but for something that was really awesome to experience here a couple of years ago, I had a group out on the boat, and we were trawling in Mobile Bay.

We don't pull our trawl nets for very long, and most of what comes up comes up alive—but Mobile Bay has a lot of sediment in it, so you can't really see what you're pulling up until the net is winched up into the air and it's waiting to be deposited on the table. And we caught a spotted eagle ray with about a five-foot wingspan.

National Marine Sanctuary Foundation / marinesanctuary.org The Spotted Eagle Ray is the ocean’s second largest eagle ray, second only to mantas

Baillee: Oh, wow!

Mendel: It was a very large stingray, and one that we don't normally catch in a trawl. I mean, I've worked here for twenty-four years and I've never caught one and haven't heard of anybody catching a big spotted eagle ray like that.

It went onto the table where we deposit our catch, and then we teach about what we've caught and then we put stuff back. But the way she went onto the table, she went onto the table on her back, and she was very vigorously flopping, flapping her fins and throwing fish up into the air.

She had a lot of energy, and she was very large, and to try to get your hands around her like that without getting yourself hurt is a challenge. And so the two captains and I were trying to figure out very quickly what to do about this because we wanted to get her back into the water so she'd be okay.

Usually, we would pick up a stingray, secure the tail, and pick them up and just drop them over the side. But because she was so large and so vigorous, that wouldn't have been very safe. So we improvised: we picked up the strapping that we have to prevent people from falling off the back of the boat—it's removable—so we picked that up and used it kind of like a cradle that she flopped into, and then we just sort of flipped her off the stern of the boat. But that was a wild experience.

Baillee: I'm sure she was like, "You will not believe the day that I had today. I have to tell all my friends."

That's a funny story. I love that. What is the most underrated animal in your opinion?

Mendel: Worms.

Baillee: Worms? Okay.

Mendel: I don't know if a lot of people realize how many marine worms there are. If they know that there are worms, sometimes when you go to the beach and you drag your fingers through the sand, you might see these little tubes that wash up on the beach, and they have shells stuck all over them; those are worm tubes.

A lot of worms have soft bodies, and a lot of them protect their soft bodies either by burrowing or by sticking things to their bodies and creating a tube.

The Weird and Wonderful World of Worms publication / kids.frontiersin.org Worms come in all shapes and sizes and have special body parts for unique kinds of feeding, defense, and reproduction. Here are a few examples of the diversity of Annelida.

They're really important; that burrowing action really stimulates a lot of biologic activity right at the sediment-water interface. It oxygenates that little zone that's right in the sediment kind of right at the seafloor. And they're important for a lot of reasons.

I also think so underrated might be interpreted in a couple of ways, like underrated for importance, but also how interesting they might be. So I think a lot of people maybe underrate how interesting they are.

If you took a close look, some worms can regenerate; if they were cut in half, they could survive that. And then some of them have really fascinating mouthparts. There are some worms that are some impressive predators, and they have really interesting mouthparts and hunting adaptations.

Baillee: What is your secret to inspiring kids to care about ocean conservation?

Mendel: Putting things in their hands and putting them in the environment. Helping people relate to animals, particularly animals that they might initially be scared of, like crabs. I love crabs as ambassador animals. We have so many different kinds of crabs here, and I think people are only familiar with a couple. But I love to hand a kid a crab, and so you can see the response of the crab; they might defend themselves with their claws.

I like to point out to kids that you're pretty scary to that little animal, and some of them might try to defend themselves, and others are going to try to run and hide. They can observe that behavior in those animals and kind of relate to them.

I think that creating those points of connection where they can relate to animals opens up a new world of connection for them. And putting them in the environment where they have fun and they're learning and they're having positive interactions just makes them value that in a way that they might not otherwise.

Baillee: When visitors leave the aquarium and they're looking to help local ecosystems, what's an easy habit that they can change at home?

Mendel: We all know things like turning off the lights when you leave a room and conserving water. I would say get outside. Even just going out into your yard or taking a look at the nature that you can see on the sidewalk, making observations even in your house—watch the insects.

I think the more people are outside, the more that they observe the animals and the plants and the changing natural world around them, the more they are inspired to love and protect it.

Another thing that I would hope for and wish for Alabamians is that they appreciate how much wonderful biodiversity we have here and that we protect it, because once it's lost, it's not something that we can get back. And so I think it's something that we should value and protect here.

Baillee: Yes, one hundred percent. Okay, so we have miscellaneous questions here next. If there were an alien invasion, what three albums would you give them to represent our music?

Mendel: I think a span of time and genres. Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, particularly the "Ode to Joy," and Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World"—another one of my favorites. Classical, jazz—I know there are other jazz musicians that are wonderful jazz artists, but I really love the joie de vivre that Louis Armstrong had—and U2's "The Joshua Tree".

Baillee: That's a good range. You got a lot of options there. Do you have any superstitions or irrational fears?

Mendel: I have an irrational fear of dropping a baby from heights. Not much to say about it, it's irrational. My blood runs cold if I'm ever on a high-rise balcony with a toddler. I've never dropped a baby, but it's there.

Baillee: What is something on your bucket list?

Mendel: I want to go to the Galapagos Islands.

Baillee: What is a piece of advice someone gave you that you still think about?

Mendel: I read this somewhere a few years into teaching. I did all of my schooling, my college, in science rather than in teaching, and so I learned all of what I learned about teaching from mentors and learned it on the job.

But one of the things that I read a few years into my teaching career was: they may not remember what you told them, the information that you were giving them, but they will remember how you made them feel.

And that really was kind of eye-opening for me because we all like to share information and talk about how things work, but I think that if you hook someone and you make them feel that sort of joy of learning and that spark of curiosity and wonder, then that will almost take care of itself; it sort of takes on a life of its own, and they will learn on their own. So I think that as teachers, if we kind of light that spark, our students will continue to learn.

Baillee: I love that. What do you want to be remembered for?

Mendel: Fostering that curiosity and also improving science literacy. That's one of my major goals here at the aquarium.

I want people to have a better understanding of science than just what you learn—that kind of limited peak you get usually, where maybe we learn a little science like history of science discovery in school and memorize the steps of the scientific method, and then often what people get exposed to from scientific research is maybe popular media and news stations or a magazine will pick up a research project and report on that.

But I really want people to get a peek into the—pull back the curtain and see what research looks like at all stages, for the grad students who are just designing their projects to the work in the middle of the work, before the conclusions are drawn and the papers are published and it's a more polished product.

Getting into the process and the practice of science and having a better understanding of what that looks like. Putting human faces on scientists. I want to send people away more curious about the world and maybe with a better insight into what the practice of science looks like.

Baillee: Last question. What does Alabama need?

Mendel: I think about whether we're talking about what Alabama needs—whether that's the place inside the box on the map or the people.

I would wish that people would feel themselves more part of nature instead of separate from nature. That is a tendency that we have, to separate ourselves from nature.

Even people who consider themselves to be nature enthusiasts of one kind or another, we talk about something being man-made or a human impact. I do think that there's some value to those perspectives, but I also wish that people had a perspective of being part of nature more than being separate from nature.

Baillee: That's it for today's Quick-Fire Quips. That was Mendel Graber, director of the Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. I'm your host, Baillee Majors. Find us at npr.org for more Quick-Fire Quips.

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