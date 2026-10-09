Right now, we don’t have a dog. We have a cat that would not appreciate living with a dog. In fact, it took her a while to get used to living with us. She would NOT appreciate having another pet in the house, especially not a dog, but maybe one day...

This is a good time to have a dog because it’s National Walk Your Dog Week, a reminder to all dog owners that taking your dog for a walk is not just about a potty break. It’s good exercise for both you and your dog. It may give your buddy (and you) a chance to interact and socialize with others, and it’s an opportunity to train your dog to walk calmly on a leash and be comfortable and confident in a variety of surroundings.

Walking is healthy for both you and your canine buddy. If you walk on a regular schedule, your dog will be reminded (or encouraged) to relieve itself. That helps your furry friend stay healthy by giving it a chance to relieve itself on a regular basis. Sticking to a schedule can help to reduce bladder infections and stimulate the urge to “go”. Walking is also beneficial by keeping your pet’s joints moving, reducing the risk for joint problems, arthritis, even hip dysplasia. (Like us humans, if a pet doesn’t move much, problems with joints and even arthritis may develop.)

Going for a walk helps to socialize your dog. You may encounter other people and their dogs also out for a walk, and your furry buddy will meet others on neutral grounds, giving them a chance in a positive situation to learn how to behave.

Taking your dog out for a walk will benefit your relationship your canine buddy and you, as you both get exercise and enjoy time together outdoors. It will help you and your pet bond and relate in a very personal way. When you return home, you can both relax, knowing the quality time you spent together was an investment in a great friendship. It’s the perfect way to celebrate National Walk Your Dog Week, when you’re speaking of pets.

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