Beau's Law Is In Effect Now!

Last year, a video was shared online of a pitiful dog named Beau. It was snowing in Birmingham, and Beau was perched atop an upside-down planter trying to stay dry. He couldn’t leave to find shelter because of the short chain attached to his collar. So he shivered atop his perch, unable to do anything to help himself.

A neighbor called authorities, but existing law was weak in that situation and officers had no legal grounds to intercede.

In April of this year legislation called “Beau’s Law” was signed; it took effect on October 1st.It establishes minimum standards for dogs kept outdoors - enforceable standards that will protect dogs like Beau.

Provisions of the law include requirements for dogs to have shelter and continuous access to food and drinkable water. Any shelter must be fully enclosed with walls, a roof and a solid floor. It should offer protection from sun, rain, cold, have bedding in cold conditions and be large enough for the dog to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably.

Tethering of a dog is not prohibited as long as it meets certain requirements. An animal may not be tethered or chained directly to any stationary object. Certain equipment, such as choke collars, pinch collars or logging chains are not allowed. And the dog must always have access to food, water and shelter.

So, what happened to Beau? Public outcry could not change the law overnight, so the Greater Birmingham Humane Society stepped in and rescued Beau, rehabilitated him and found him a warm home.

Prior to Beau’s Law, animals who lived outside had no legal protection under Alabama law, which meant that unknown numbers of dogs suffered from starvation, neglect and dangerous conditions. Those of us who care about animal welfare are grateful for Beau’s Law which reminds us that basic care is not optional when we’re speaking of pets.

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