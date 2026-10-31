Halloween Reminders and Time Change

I'm Mindy Norton - speaking of pets.

It’s Halloween! So it seems like a good idea to review ways to keep your pet safe during what can be a truly scary time for our furry friends.



Let’s start with the candy and treats. Keep them all out of your pet’s reach. And make sure you dispose of the wrappers in a pet-safe container. If you put your pet in a costume, keep a close eye on it to make sure it does not cause your furry buddy any problems. Do not get distracted and leave your pet unattended when it is wearing its costume.

Keep your four-footed friend away from the door when you open it for trick-or-treaters. You may be distracted and your pet might escape into what could be a very scary night. If your pet is skittish or unsettled, it may be safer to let your buddy stay in another room away from all the activity. And make sure your furry friend is wearing identification, at least a collar with an ID tag, so that someone can help it find its way home if it does get out and get lost.

And then, keep in mind that Daylight Savings Time ends at midnight Saturday - tonight; tomorrow, Sunday, is November 1st, the day we switch back to Standard Time. You will set your clocks back an hour, which means you might enjoy an extra hour of sleep. However – your pet cannot look at the clock to know what time it is. Your furry buddy has an internal circadian rhythm that helps to regulate sleep cycles, hunger, and activity. That rhythm is based on light, not the clock. So while you are trying to get an extra hour of snooze-time, your pet may think you have overslept and just might try to help you wake up. If you can make your 1-hour adjustment gradually over a few days, it may help your furry buddy adapt to the change. And gradual change may be easier for all of us, when we’re speaking of pets.