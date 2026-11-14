Get Ready for Cooler Weather

Here in the South, we and our furry friends have enjoyed an unusually warm Autumn. The leaves on many of the trees are finally turning. So it may have been a nice warm Fall, but according to the weather forecast that is about to change. In fact, the extended forecast shows nighttime temperatures down in the mid to upper thirties.So what does that mean for your pets?

First, nake sure your pet has a place to sleep that is not near cold doors or windows. Your pet’s sleeping area should be away from drafty areas. If your furry buddy sleeps in a crate, line it with comfortable bedding to keep it warm on chilly nights.

You may want to adjust the time your furry buddy spends out doors. Take shorter walks if it is chilly or windy. If your pet lives outdoors, this is a good time to check the insulation in your pet’s outdoor shelter. The floor should be raised off the ground.Use straw or blankets to provide insulation. One benefit of straw is that it does not retain moisture which could freeze.

For any pet that lives outdoors, check to make sure your furry buddy has regular access to clean, unfrozen water. One option may be a heated water bowl, but check it regularly to make sure it is functioning properly.

You may need to adjust your pet’s diet. Ask your veterinarian for advice about the right food for your pet as the temperatures dip low.

And brush your pet often.It is important to keep your pet brushed in winter because that helps your pet’s coat and skin stay healthy. It also removes dead hair which could become matted. Those mats in your pet’s coat could reduce the insulation its fur provides naturally.

The good news is that it’s not bitterly cold yet, so there is time to make sure your furry friend will stay comfortable and safe as the temperatures drop, when you’re speaking of pets.

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